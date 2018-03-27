A garda sergeant has revealed the horrific ordeal he faced when he was attacked with a barrage of rocks while investigating an incident.

'The pain was excruciating' - Garda sergeant feared for his life during brutal attack

Sgt David Haughney told how he thought he was about to die and said he owed his life to his colleague and friend.

He sustained severe eye injuries when he came under attack while on night duty with his colleague, John Tarrant in 2014. He outlined the details of his nightmare ordeal today during a debate on garda welfare at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors.

Currently based in Midleton, Co Cork, he and his colleague were called out to an incident in Youghal. He told delegates they were asked to help other gardai and it took a while for them to locate the incident.

"It was dark. We came across two guys who we'd know. "I was driving so I went ahead and realised who they were and they were well-known to us but as soon as we did they tried to leave but to do that they had to be driving at us.

"I hemmed them in with the car and we knew once we got out that there was going to be trouble. "From the outset there was aggression and no positive response from them," Sgt Haughney added.

He said they tried to defend themselves, using batons and pepper spray, in accordance with protocols but the aggression got worse.

"We could hear the stones hitting the car, hitting glass - trying to see where they were coming from - without warning I remember getting this thud in the head."

He said he felt panic setting in. As a result of the serious head injury he began to vomit and the only protection he had left was his partner. He recalled the stones bouncing off the car windows and could hear his colleague's voice as he fought back.

When he was struck on the head he knew it "wasn't good". "All I could think to say was 'John - I'm gone' - it was a horrible moment for quite a while. The pain was excruciating - it was around my eye and my head."

He said he couldn't see properly and wondered if he was dreaming it. He remembered John Tarrant standing over him and protecting him. "I just wanted it to end. It was a very confusing time", he added. Several other gardai outlined the ordeals they faced when coming under attack.

Online Editors