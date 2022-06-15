| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The pace of EU moves in this Brexit mess depends on progress of the new UK law

John Downing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Expand

Close

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

There is a strong air around the latest Brexit saga twist that many people – in London, Brussels and Dublin – are waiting for Boris Johnson to leave the stage.

There is no doubt that the UK’s zaniest prime minister in living memory is in his final days. But there is no telling how swift his departure will be, though all eyes will be on the two by-elections tomorrow week.

Most Watched

Privacy