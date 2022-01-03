The other Grand Canal Dock: Overgrown basin could soon be a symbol of renewal and hope

At one end of the waterway sits a bustling, urban and technological hub with the highest rents in the country.

At the other lies a tranquil, green and almost forgotten oasis, the silence broken only by birdsong.

This is “the other Grand Canal Dock” of Kilbeggan Harbour in Co Westmeath – though you would almost never guess it since the water dried up in the 1970s on this abandoned branch of the canal, leaving the old stone harbour building gazing across a low expanse of grass.

Local historian Stan McCormack remembers making a raft as a child to float on the canal, while local folklore recalls how on Oíche na Gaoithe Móire or the Night of the Big Wind in 1839, all the water was blown out of the canal basin here.

Now new plans are in store to transform this scenic spot for visitors who will be arriving to Kilbeggan – not on a barge this time but on bikes.

A Government grant of €1m will see the development of a new greenway cycle track in 2022, linking the Kilbeggan Grand Canal track to the Dublin-Galway cycle route.

It is just one part of the jigsaw that the historic town of Kilbeggan has been working on to bring about renewal and fresh hope.

Like all communities across the country, they suffered the hardship of the long lockdowns brought about by the pandemic, with economic uncertainty and social isolation, but local people tell a story of survival and growth in the face of difficult circumstances.

A new 650-pupil post-primary school at a cost of €20m is currently being built, while businesses in the town have plans in the works for the year ahead.

The splash of Kilbeggan Distillery’s old mill wheel in the river Brosna is very much part of the town’s identity – and its silence during the lockdown was something that struck a sad chord with many, said manager of the Distillery, Ruth Wyer.

Dating from 1757, this is the oldest distillery in Ireland and possibly in the world.

The two distillers, Hugh Gaynor – who has worked at Kilbeggan for 29 years, and Paudge Taylor, with 22 years service, were the only ones who had access to the building during the lockdowns.

“It was bizarre,” said Mr Gaynor. “I’d never seen it like that – it took getting used to.” The distillery was supplying alcohol for hand sanitiser. The return of the visitors in June was very welcome, said Ms Wyer, though the numbers were far down.

“We’d normally have 35,000 people through our doors but this year we had around 10,000,” she said.

Whiskey distiller Hugh Gaynor in the distillers office at the Kilbeggan distillery. Photo: Frank McGrath

In the year ahead, Ms Wyer said, the distillery plans to work on its guide for tourists who come in off the street, rather than as part of a tour group, to better tell the stories and history of the place.

Up the road at the famous Kilbeggan race track, managing director Paddy Dunican said they staged ten weekend-based race meetings over the summer period, with the AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National festival their feature event. “We were just delighted to be back racing,” he said.

“I’ll be honest – when we were closed it was dreadful – nobody knew when things would open up and when we got back racing behind closed doors it was a major relief.”

Nevertheless, Mr Dunican used the time to complete an MBA, writing his dissertation on how to rebuild the racing industry.

He believes Irish people are willing to trade certain comforts just to get back out racing and socialising again.

“People are prepared to wrap up warm and to wear a mask and change their behaviour if it means they can go out and socialise and meet their friends,” he said.

The quiet appearance of Kilbeggan Chocolate and Coffee bar across the river from the distillery is deceptive. Upstairs is a hive of activity.

Michael Donegan admits he knew nothing about chocolate when he first set up his business.

His first efforts on a machine he bought over the internet were like “sand”, until a French chocolate maker helped him to figure out where he was going wrong.

“I was treating that like a cement mixer,” he nodded to the chocolate refining machine.

Now, he makes smooth and delicious chocolate with just three raw ingredients – cocoa beans, cocoa butter and muscovado sugar, importing the giant sacks of raw cocoa beans from Madagascar, Venezuela and Peru.

The early days of Covid were dark ones, Mr Donegan said. “Eighty per cent of our trade was corporate, making chocolates for hotels and distilleries so when the tourist trade stopped, we stopped.”

But he diversified – getting a subcontract to make a Bailey’s Irish Cream paste for Marks & Spencer for their hot chocolate powder.

He branched out into making a CBD oil chocolate bar and has also made a balsamic vinegar chocolate – the balsamic vinegar was made to the recipe of the company owner’s grandmother.

At Ballard Organic Farm outside the town, farmer Pat Lalor grows the oats while his son John focuses on the business side of things, with their famous Kilbeggan Porridge and oat cookies.

“We’ve had a good year – it was hectic during lockdown with retail up significantly,” said John.

“Covid made me realise how privileged we are in where we live, out in the countryside on a farm,” said Pat.

For Mr McCormack, the pandemic is part of the wider story of Kilbeggan.

He can point to the window where Michael Collins gave a speech before the 1918 election, the Volunteer Inn where the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland drunkenly knighted the innkeeper Thomas Cuffe and his wife Mary in the 1780s and the street corner where suffragette Hanna Sheehy Skeffington was struck on the head by a hurled object.

“We have a lot of history here,” he said.