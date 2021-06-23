‘The only question was, do I take Monday off... or Friday’ – meet the people testing a four-day working week

“I THINK time is the best thing that you can give someone,” says Noel O’Connor, MD of SCL Sales.

An outsourced sales company employing more than 100 people in Armagh and Shannon, Co Clare, SCL Sales brought in the Four-Day-Week pilot programme last April. It has proven to be an eye-opener when it comes to their working model.

“At the start, people didn’t know how they would use that extra time,” Mr O’Connor said.

"They were very used to their old routine and way of working and now you’re giving personal time to that person. I think that’s very attractive.”

Today saw the Fórsa-led Four Day Week Ireland launching its new pilot programme to encourage Irish employers to take the plunge and ditch the fifth working day for a better work-life balance – and better profit margins.

Part of an international collaboration with 4 Day Week Global, the pilot, which starts in January 2022, offers companies the supports to explore flexible working. Employees will still get paid the same amount but work one day less.

It has been a huge success in other countries like New Zealand, where employers found that a shorter working week benefits their employees’ physical and mental health and makes them more productive. It also brings broader benefits to society such as supporting gender equality when it comes to getting women back into the workplace after maternity leave and cutting carbon emissions.

It was Mr O’Connor’s business partner and fellow MD Tom Staunton who first raised the idea of four-day week for their company as they assessed their working model following the Covid crisis.

When the idea was mooted at management level, he said people were slightly taken aback before they started to embrace the change. It was put to a vote of company workers who signalled their support for the idea, and Mr O’Connor said the results have been impressive as SCL Sales became one of the first sales companies to trial it.

“It can be a very stressful industry with sales targets and deadlines,” he said.

"Recruitment and retaining staff are a big deal in sales so Tom did all that research and consulted with the staff. They all voted on it so they were all part of how it should work and why it should work so it was a good strategy as they really wanted it then.”

A recent recruitment campaign saw SCL Sales sign up 30 extra staff, no doubt lured by the four-day-week option, and Mr O’Connor said the benefits have been clear to see.

“Whereas before you might be inactive 20pc of the time, that’s gone down to the 10pc mark,” he said. “It's an easy one for us to measure as we’re measured on sales volume and performance and since we’ve moved to the four-day-week, our volume and our average has gone up. It’s working out really well.

“There’s been no downsides to it really. There’s no loss of pay and we designed a commission structure to match the sales volumes that we should be getting and the self-commission has gone up slightly as well.”

Motivation levels among staff have remained strong, he said.

“Someone said that when they’re at work now, they were more invested in it and they made the choice to work harder for those four days,” Mr O’Connor said. “You hear now about people collecting their kids from school on their day off and going off to the beach. It’s about giving them back personal time.”

For Tom Cranley (32), marketing manager with ICE Group, a Galway-based recruitment and training group, coming on board for the scheme was a no-brainer.

"The only decision I had to make was, ‘Do I take the Monday off or the Friday off?’” he said.

While there was an initial learning period, the entire company staff are infinitely more productive as a result.

“Almost immediately, we implemented smart systems and a better use of technology so we could get everything done Monday to Thursday,” he said.

“People are more focused; we have to get everything done in a certain time frame,” Mr Cranley said. “I found it helped us move forward in other ways in terms of modernising what we were doing because we had to.

"When the pandemic hit, we were already used to working towards other people’s schedules and availability because you are more considerate of each other’s time.

"When you’re on a four-day week, if you’re working from home, you don’t want to spend all day on Zoom or Teams. We were used to having shorter, more detailed meetings so we wouldn’t take up everyone else’s day. We were more prepared.”

He used the time off on a Friday to go back to college, studying for a master’s degree in marketing management at University of Limerick, and when he got his results this week, he saw he had earned a first.

"If I didn’t have that Friday off, I would have been struggling at the weekend. I was never a first-class honours student but because I had the time, I was able to do it. I was really proud of the result,” he said.

The Department of Enterprise has just announced it will fund a call for research to assess all the effects of a four-day working week in an Irish context.

For more details, go to: www.fourdayweek.ie