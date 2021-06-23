| 10.1°C Dublin

‘The only question was, do I take Monday off... or Friday’ – meet the people testing a four-day working week

  • Launch of pilot programme that encourages Irish employers to take the plunge and ditch the fifth working day
  • ‘You hear now about people collecting their kids from school on their day off and going off to the beach. It’s about giving them back personal time’
Margaret Cox, of ICE Group, Noel O'Connor, MD of SCL Sales, and Assistant Professor in Social Policy at UCD Orla Kelly at the launch of the Four-Day Week pilot programme. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Expand
Melanie Finn Twitter Email

“I THINK time is the best thing that you can give someone,” says Noel O’Connor, MD of SCL Sales.

An outsourced sales company employing more than 100 people in Armagh and Shannon, Co Clare, SCL Sales brought in the Four-Day-Week pilot programme last April. It has proven to be an eye-opener when it comes to their working model.

“At the start, people didn’t know how they would use that extra time,” Mr O’Connor said.

