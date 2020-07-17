'The number was still in my computer system' - Galway shop praised for honouring 18-year-old gift voucher

A family-run menswear store has won praise for honouring an 18-year-old gift voucher.

Tom Fahy, the owner of Martin Fahy Menswear in Loughrea, Co Galway said he was "surprised and delighted" to honour the 2002 voucher.

A customer, who is now almost 40, received the gift card for his 21st birthday.

"It's unusual to get one that old as that, but it is not unheard of.

Expand Close The voucher from 2002 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The voucher from 2002

"I only realised how old it was when I saw the name of a second shop we had that closed down 15 years ago.

"The hilarious thing about it was the actual number of that particular gift card was still on my computer system.

"I had updated our system years ago, but we migrated all the old records over.

"We always honour gift vouchers, no matter how old they are. All businesses should. It mystifies me when a time limit is put on them," said Tom.

"The man in question with this voucher found it when he was moving house recently.

"It certainly is the oldest gift card I can recall coming through the door but if anyone else finds another I hope they know it still counts.

"There could be a few people who unearth these old vouchers after all the spring cleaning that went on during Covid," said Tom.

The Fahy family have been in business in Loughrea for 73 years.

Tom's father Martin opened the shop after he returned from fighting World War II.

"We started after the war- World War II. My father actually fought in the war. He was a radio officer on the submarines for a period.

"We still can't get a whole lot of information about it. I think it is classified.

"He joined the Merchant navy just before the war began and then he was drafted into the war," said Tom.

"When it was all over he came home and began business here in Loughrea.

"We do a broad range of menswear- wedding suit hire, suits, jeans.

"That's what you have to do in a country town, and you have to provide for everyone.

"We would cater for young and old. We have a great mix of customers and we greatly appreciate their support, particularly now, during these unusual times."

Online Editors