The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital rises to 907

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has climbed to 907, the highest since mid January.

However, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has dropped to 37 which is the lowest since August 12.

The mixed picture emerged today as new figures show a lot of Covid-19 is circulation with 9,186 new cases confirmed through a PCR test and another 6,752 finding out they are positive through a home antigen test.

The rise in hospitalisations is being monitored with around half of these patients admitted for another illness rather than complications of the virus.

Around 57pc of patients in intensive care are critically ill as a result of Covid-19.

It is now almost three weeks since the mandate to wear face masks was dropped, although people are strongly advised to wear them in healthcare settings and on public transport.

Today is the second anniversary of the first death from Covid-19 in the Republic.

The deceased was a woman with an underlying condition.

A report in the Lancet today found Ireland has one of the world’s lowest rates of excess deaths during the pandemic.

The study examined excess death rates in different countries when Ireland’s toll was 5,910. It calculated an additional 1,170 excess deaths here from all causes up to that point.

Iceland and Norway both had better rates.

However, the report said that the true scale of death globally may be three times higher than official estimates.

Meanwhile, a clinical trial conducted by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Beaumont Hospital Dublin has indicated an effective treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The study, published today in Med, investigates the effects of using an anti-inflammatory protein, alpha-1 antitryspin (AAT), to treat COVID-19 patients who have progressed to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

ARDS is a highly inflammatory state hallmarked by airway damage, respiratory failure and increased risk of death. Treatment options for COVID-19 patients who have ARDS are particularly limited.

AAT is a naturally occurring human protein produced by the liver and released into the bloodstream which normally acts to protect the lungs from the destructive actions of common illnesses.

In this randomized controlled trial, AAT that had been purified from the blood of healthy donors was administered to patients with COVID-19-associated ARDS, with the aim of reducing inflammation.

The results indicated that treatment with AAT led to decreased inflammation after one week. The study also found that the treatment was safe and well tolerated, and did not interfere with patients’ ability to generate their own protective response to COVID-19.

This discovery suggests a potentially important role for AAT in the treatment of ARDS and other inflammatory diseases associated with COVID-19.

The study’s co-lead author, Dr Oliver McElvaney from the RCSI Department of Medicine and Beaumont Hospital, commented on these novel findings: “We know that patients who are critically ill with COVID-19 are more prone to developing severe inflammation throughout the body, with a disproportionately high rate of progression to ARDS and other serious respiratory issues.

"We think AAT might be able to provide some protection against the more harmful types of inflammation that arise in severe COVID-19 and other conditions with a similar inflammatory profile.”

Natalie McEvoy, Senior Clinical Research Nurse in the Department of Critical Care and Anaesthesia at the RCSI and Beaumont Hospital and the paper’s co-lead author, said: “This study is the first randomized control trial of AAT for acute respiratory distress syndrome, the first randomized control trial of AAT in the intensive care unit and the first such trial of a COVID-19 therapeutic in Ireland.”