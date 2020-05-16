| 8°C Dublin

The next government plans to build its way out of recession

Capital investment and housing projects will be priority, writes Philip Ryan

Building boom: The construction industry will be a major employer in the coming years. Stock picture

Philip Ryan

The plan is to build our way out of the inevitable recession which will follow the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is no time-line for when this will begin, but once it is safe to do so you won't be able to move for workers in hard hats and hi-vis vests.

New roads (but not too many), along with public transport projects, greenways and cycleways will pop up all over the place.