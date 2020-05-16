The next government plans to build its way out of recession

The plan is to build our way out of the inevitable recession which will follow the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is no time-line for when this will begin, but once it is safe to do so you won't be able to move for workers in hard hats and hi-vis vests.

New roads (but not too many), along with public transport projects, greenways and cycleways will pop up all over the place.

All going according to plan, the next programme for government will set out the timetable for how a new major capital investment project will provide employment and consumer spending to rescue the economy from the grips of despair.

This is one of the driving principles of government negotiations between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

There is broad agreement between the parties on using capital investment to boost the economy in the coming years.

Fine Gael's much-vaunted Project 2040 National Development Plan will be reviewed and amended to appease the Greens and Fianna Fáil.

But the overall concept of the Fine Gael development plan will be the backbone of the next programme for government.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Leo Varadkar mentioned how the construction industry will be a major employer in the coming years.

"I think it's reasonable to say that there will be lot more jobs in care, there'll be more jobs in the public service, there will be more jobs in construction, for example," Mr Varadkar said.

He went on to warn that other sectors will probably not recover as quickly, if at all, from the pandemic.

"There will probably be fewer jobs in retail perhaps, and transport and the entertainment sectors, because of the way our economies change, not just here but across the world," he said.

Hospitality

Yesterday, Business Minister Heather Humphreys announced that almost everyone working in the tourism and hospitality sector is receiving welfare payments from the State.

Capital investment is costly and if we are to build our way out of the recession we will need to borrow heavily.

Again in the Dáil last week, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the next government should not be afraid to borrow "fairly dramatic" amounts of money to fund capital projects.

Mr Ryan said this could be used to increase our "public infrastructure, to get our young people back working, and to protect against any Brexit shock".

Ryan said the next government will have to move quickly to get these projects up and running and unemployed workers will have to be upskilled and encouraged back into the workforce to figuratively and physically rebuild the country.

Housing will be a major part of this rebuilding project but what type of housing and how it is built is where the debate lies in government talks.

Those who have spent years in the Department of Housing are always baffled by politicians who claim new houses can be built at a quicker rate than they are at the moment.

One Customs House source said Fianna Fáil and the Greens' approach to housing is a "fantasy" because they are coming to the table with the opinion that "f*** all is being done at the moment".

"People are flat to the mat trying to deliver the housing programme that is there now and they're saying a totally full system can do more - it's b******s," a source said.

Fine Gael believes there is no major difference between the three parties on housing. After all, the goal of almost every party is to build more houses as soon as possible.

"That's one of the great myths around the housing debate, that the main three parties hold widely different views, because they don't," a source said.

The debate in government formation talks is on the mix of housing that will be provided by the next administration. Everyone wants more social housing and accepts it is needed to bring an end to the homelessness crisis.

The problem lies with who builds it. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are supporters of public-private partnerships to build social housing.

Councillors from both parties have often found themselves on the same side of a county council vote allowing a private developer to build housing on state land.

Developers

However, the Greens do not believe State land should be handed over to developers who can make a tidy profit building homes for people on social housing lists while selling on other houses to private buyers.

Fianna Fáil are pushing for an affordable housing scheme while the Green Party is eager for significant investment in the cost-rental model of supply housing.

Fine Gael is not opposed to either but wants to make sure private housing supply continues for those who can afford it.

Agreement is likely to be found on housing and capital investment. But there are plenty of other issues that will cause strife.