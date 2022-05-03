The new world of work is coming as barrage of fresh legislation changes the rules

The pandemic has revolutionised the world of work, and employees want to hang on to the best of the big changes.

Politicians are tapping into this. Sinn Féin’s rise in the polls is no doubt an added incentive to the government parties who have announced new legislation.

But are the new laws worth the paper they are written on?

An extra bank holiday

Who will benefit? All workers will get an extra public holiday in February to mark Imbolc, or St Brigid’s Day.

Is it a big deal? A 10th public holiday brings Ireland more in line with the European average.

When? From next year.

Statutory sick pay for all

Who will benefit? Workers who don’t have an occupational sick pay scheme, particularly those in childcare, food processing or smaller businesses. Their employer will pay at least 70pc of their wage – capped at €110 a day – for three days. This will rise to five days in 2023, seven in 2024, and 10 in 2025.

Is it a big deal? Yes. This is a major change, as it is estimated that half of employers do not offer sick pay schemes. There is no obligation to do so.

When? The Tánaiste’s intention to have the bill enacted before summer recess in July.

The right to request to work remotely

Who will benefit? Office workers who want a better work and life balance. It may help people with disabilities enter the labour market.

Is it a big deal? It is certainly not giving workers the right to work remotely. They will have a legal right to ask for it, but the employer can say no and has 13 reasons to refuse. Workers can’t appeal the verdict, only the procedure followed at the Workplace Relations Commission. But it increases pressure on employers to offer remote work to attract and retain talent.

Employment and Recruitment Federation president, Donal O’Donoghue, says it is now part of the “talent conversation”.

When? Unclear, as it is ­under- going pre-legislative scrutiny.

Gender pay gap reporting

Who will benefit? Women working in organisations with 250 people or more have most to gain at first. Their employers will have to choose a date in June this year and publish details about their gender pay gap on that date in December.

It applies to organisations with 150 or more employees in 2024, and 50 or more in 2025.

Is it a big deal? Not if your employer has 50 employees or fewer. Experts say recent figures show little has changed in the UK where gender pay gap legislation has already been rolled out. However, there is potential for serious reputational damage for firms.

When? The coming weeks.

Strengthened protection for whistleblowers

Who will benefit? Unpaid trainees, shareholders, job applicants, board members and volunteers will now benefit from legislation protecting workers who are whistleblowers in the workplace.

Is it a big deal? Yes, it will include most people who want to expose wrongdoing at work.

Businesses with 250 workers or more will have to put in place formal procedures for staff to make protected disclosures. The unauthorised disclosure of a reporting person’s identity will be a criminal offence.

When? A department spokesperson said officials are working to complete the bill by July.

The right to request flexible working hours and breastfeeding breaks

Who will benefit? Parents of under-12s and carers. They will be able to request flexible working, including compressed or reduced hours.

Five days unpaid leave a year will also be available to look after sick children or people in their care.

The new Work Life Balance Bill also benefits breastfeeding women or women who transitioned into males and gave birth to a child. Transgender men with gender recognition certificates who give birth will qualify for maternity leave.

Is it a big deal? The right to request flexible hours doesn’t benefit all workers, employers will still be able to reject requests, and the leave on offer is unpaid. But the right to breastfeeding breaks for a much longer timeframe and the extension of transgender rights will be major benefits for some parents.

A plan for paid leave for victims of domestic violence is expected to be introduced later.

When? Probably August.

A new auto-enrolment pension scheme

Who will benefit? Workers with no occupational pension.

Is it a big deal? Yes. The financial future of the state pension is very shaky because there will be far fewer workers to fund it.

When? Legislation is being drafted and the Government says next year, but this one has been promised for a long time.