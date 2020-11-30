The National Maternity Hospital launches new specialist ‘TLC Pregnancy Clinic’ for women who have previously suffered recurrent miscarriage

The National Maternity Hospital has launched a a new, dedicated ‘TLC Pregnancy Clinic’ designed specifically to support women who previously suffered recurrent miscarriage.

The clinic was established by Dr Cathy Allen, Consultant in charge of the Recurring Miscarriage Service at the hospital, to offer greater support to women who have suffered recurrent pregnancy loss.

Up until recently, women who are at increased risk of miscarriage have been attending a busy, routine antenatal clinic at The National Maternity Hospital.

Due to Covid-19, the appropriate social distancing needed for some patients became even more challenging.

To resolve this issue and create a more comfortable space for patients, Dr Cathy Allen established a dedicated ‘TLC Pregnancy Clinic’ designed specifically to support women who previously suffered from recurrent pregnancy loss.

“The new clinic, which takes place on Friday mornings, concentrates on recurrent pregnancy loss patients and their needs during the first trimester,” said Dr Allen.

One in six women experience long-term post-traumatic stress following miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy according to the findings of the largest ever study into the psychological impact of early-stage pregnancy loss, from scientists at Imperial College London and KU Leuven in Belgium.

The research studied over 650 women who had experienced an early pregnancy loss, the majority of whom suffered from an early miscarriage.

The increased anxiety and stress experienced in a subsequent pregnancy is often a major challenge for patients as well as those caring for them.

The Bereavement Specialist Midwives play a major part in the care of patients at the hospital and their dedication and compassion make a huge difference to the lives of patients affected by miscarriage.

A monthly Support Group has also been set-up by The National Maternity Hospital Bereavement Team to help support women who have experienced pregnancy loss.

Dr Allen praised the many celebrities who have been speaking out about their experiences with pregnancy loss in recent times for helping to eliminate some of the misinformation surrounding miscarriages and helping other women who have miscarried to feel less alone.

Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle are among those who have publicly shared details of their devastating pregnancy losses in order to help normalize the conversation of miscarriage and reduce the social stigma surrounding it.

Dr Allen added: “When high-profile women such as Meghan Markle, bravely come out and talk about the trauma they have experienced due to miscarriage, it facilitates an important conversation.

“While I have seen definite improvements in the care of patients affected by miscarriage and a greater appreciation for the need for psychological intervention and support, more is needed.”

