‘The name’s Hook, George Hook’ Newstalk’s surprise guest

Broadcaster George Hook made a surprise return to the airwaves of Newstalk this morning.

The well-known presenter, who quit the station in 2018 after provoking uproar over some controversial comments, was one of the contributors on the station’s Breakfast programme with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman.

Hook (81) was invited onto the show to speak about the 60th anniversary of the first 007 film Dr No starring Sean Connery as the secret agent.

He was described as “former Irish broadcaster at Newstalk George Hook” and said how he had met several actors who had played Bond.

His unexpected return to the station was the first time he had featured since he fronted his final weekend programme in December 2018.

Presenter Ciara Kelly introduced the Corkman to listeners as: “Hook, George Hook.”

“You couldn’t have got a better guy,” he said, saying how he once played golf with Sean Connery.

“I used to be in the catering business for movies so I met Sean Connery when he was over here making a movie and he asked me to play golf with him because I was the only person on it who played golf. I got very close to him.

"I did a UNICEF thing with Roger Moore who was a dote. Timothy Dalton I did a film with. And then Pierce Brosnan and I hated each other on first sight and never spoke a kind word to each other.”

Clearly not a fan of Daniel Craig either, he told listeners how “there is only James Bond” and that’s Connery. He went on to say how Dr No had a budget of €7m and it delivered €450m at the box office, that means 60 times its budget. He said Goldfinger was his personal favourite.

“The first three Bond movies are the best Bond movies ever made,” he said.

On the huge impact of the hit franchise based on Ian Fleming’s movies, he sparked laughter in the studio when he said: “I was trying to impress a bird one time and I ordered a Martini shaken not stirred. God, it was awful, I never had one again.”

He said most of the “turkeys” saw Roger Moore in the leading roles and went on to say how Timothy Dalton is “very under-rated”.

Before his slot ended, he said Connery wore a toupée all the time and when he was over here in Ireland, he was walking around bald so nobody knew who he was. When Kelly suggested that Hook was more famous than he was at the time, he replied: “I was only famous with my creditors at that point.”

Hook had been with the station for 16 years since it first began broadcasting in 2002. During his time there, he was embroiled in a number of controversies including comments he made around issues of consent which sparked protests from campaigners. He was moved from his High Noon show to a weekend slot, which he eventually quit at the end of 2018.

When asked for a comment, a Newstalk spokesperson told Independent.ie: “George Hook featured as a guest on Newstalk Breakfast discussing James Bonds 60th birthday. It is a once-off appearance.”