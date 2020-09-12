The mountains we have to climb in the next six months of Covid

Everything changed this date six months ago. On the morning of March 12, Leo Varadkar announced that significant steps would have to be taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The virus had been first detected in this country less than a fortnight before, but the then Taoiseach - on a state visit to Washington DC - ordered schools to close and curtailed gatherings. "Acting together, as one nation," he said, "we can save many lives."

Half a year on, and the full scale of the pandemic in Ireland has been laid bare. By Thursday, 1,781 people with the virus had died, while 30,164 people had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The vast majority of those have fully recovered.

This week, it was announced that the country was officially in recession. This was no surprise to anyone, considering how the jobless figure was 28pc in April - it is at 15.4pc now, according to the Central Statistics Office - and when entire industries, such as aviation, have been left reeling.

Expand Close Half a year ago: Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar makes his address from Washington DC / Facebook

In March, comparatively little was known about the coronavirus. After all, the 'novel' strain had come to light in China only a few months before. Fast-forward to mid-September, and we know a great deal more, having lived through unprecedented restrictions for the modern age, lockdowns and a new universe of social distancing and mask etiquette.

But with case numbers rising again and concerns about flu season and the approaching winter, what strategies can we take from the past six months to help us cope - as a society and as individuals - over the next six months? Will our decision-makers heed the successes and failures of policy since March to ensure that come March 12, 2021 our physical, mental and economic health won't have been put under unsustainable pressure?

Jack Lambert, an infectious diseases consultant at the Mater Hospital, believes it is imperative that the mask-wearing message remains. "It took them far too long to make mask-wearing mandatory in shops and on public transport," he says. "Many of us were calling for this in April, but it wasn't until August that it finally came into effect. That was far too sluggish. Now, the best way to keep numbers down is to wear them - and wear them properly. And I think we need to make a quick decision about wearing them outdoors too, especially in busy streets. Places like Paris have done that."

Lambert says talk of future lockdowns is misplaced. "One of the things we got right was closing down the country early - earlier than other countries - but that can't happen again. And to do so would be a really bad decision. It would be a reaction to a lack of proactive decisions."

One of those decisions, he believes, is to ensure consistent testing at meat factories and direct provision centres, two environments where significant clusters of the virus have been experienced. And, yet, on Wednesday it was announced that testing of asymptomatic workers at meat plants would be suspended to cope with a sharp rise in the numbers in the community who are experiencing symptoms.

Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin, says we face considerable challenges. "Testing, tracing and getting people to self-isolate is the right approach, but it hasn't worked as well as it should have," he says. "The testing is still problematic in that the time taken to do it is too long. I've heard that up to 1,000 people a day who are called to tests are not going. And that's concerning.

"Currently, [the HSE and the authorities] are using a system that's very laboursome, timely and unnecessarily at this moment in time. There are alternative tests now that are quicker, work on saliva, and don't require testing centres."

Lasting implications

Mills is adamant that it is better testing, and not lockdowns, that will best serve Ireland over the next six months. "All locking down is doing is temporarily halting the spread of the virus and it's gravely curtailing business and every activity of life. It was useful early on to stop the health service getting overwhelmed. It's not required now and it shouldn't be required going forward," he says.

Such sentiments are welcomed by Dan O'Brien, chief economist at the Institute of International and European Affairs, and an Independent News and Media columnist. "Lockdown is a very disproportionate measure," he says. "Yes, this is a dangerous disease for older people and those with underlying health conditions, but they are very much a minority of the population. For the majority, this is not a serious illness and, yet, we're creating a depression which is going to have lasting implications in multiple ways."

O'Brien says that while there has been talk this week of restrictions being reintroduced in Dublin and Limerick, there is no sense in recreating the sort of stringent lockdown that was imposed on the country on March 27. "Back then, there were genuine fears that the hospitals would be overwhelmed," he says.

"Unless we got into that scenario again - where the hospitals were swamped and there were real capacity issues - I could see no justification for a lockdown given its costs [to jobs and the economy]."

As with Lambert and Mills, O'Brien believes the Government's focus for the immediate term should be on improving testing and increasing capacity, especially as HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Thursday that the country is "reaching capacity" when it comes to tests.

"Like many economists, I think there's been far too much focus on vaccines and not enough on testing," he adds. "Imagine if you had an app on your phone that showed that you were Covid-free, you could use that as a 'passport' to get in to live events, say. You could be doing your normal job and then heading down to the Point [3Arena] and singing your lungs out with a bunch of people, providing they can prove they are Covid-free going in."

Edgar Morgenroth, professor of Economics at Dublin City University's Business School, says Ireland should look to the example of his native Germany when it comes to the next period of the Covid battle.

"In Germany, there's none of Ireland's fixation with daily case numbers," he says. "The important numbers are those being admitted to hospital and to ICU and those are both very low at the moment.

"Germany has tried to open up its economy as much as it can and there is far greater movement in and out of the country than here. But Ireland has become an outlier in European terms with regards to the strictness of travel here and the quarantine obligations. That is very damaging for an island national that relies so much on tourism and has a significant interest in aviation."

Similarly, he believes communications about 'essential travel' on public transport needs to end. "Nobody has defined what essential travel is right now," he says. "But if people feel they can't get on the bus or the train, they won't go into towns and cities and that ensures the money is not being spent in those places. We have bought into the importance of mask-wearing in busy settings, so we should be encouraged to use transport."

Morgenroth believes pandemic-related communication from this government has been poor. "If something seems stupid or makes no sense, people won't get behind it," he says.

Communications consultant Johnny Fallon believes it is crucial that the Government improve its messaging over the next few months. "There has been too much confused messaging in recent times and that's very difficult for people to get behind because they don't know or understand what's being asked of them," he says.

Fallon, the strategy director of Carr Communications, says the "flatten the curve" message was simple and effective. "Everyone got behind it because it made sense - they could get behind the simple idea of what we needed to do and why we were doing it. And we trusted the people giving us the message. Now, it's all over the place. We don't know what the goal is. None of us have been told what happens when case numbers reach x amount per day."

He says Micheál Martin missed an opportunity to speak directly to the nation as his predecessor had. "That boat might have sailed now," he says. "People might have been critical of Leo Varadkar's speeches, but they engaged with it. They took the message and ran with it."

He adds: "I think clear communication is absolutely critical at this stage because you need the public to buy into it. The crucial thing is engagement. Where people feel its fact-based and evidence-based and coming from the right messenger, they're more than happy to get behind it."

Fallon is sympathetic towards decision-makers at a time where so many are craving a return to normality. "It can be hard to get the balance right," he says. "There's been this feeling lately that they [health chiefs and the Government] are afraid of terrifying people with all these briefings and they thought, 'We should stop doing as many of these' and what that's done is take it out of the news agenda to a degree and make people wonder, 'Is this as important any more?' Is it as big a thing? We've no addresses from the Taoiseach'."

Undoubtedly, the last six months have taken their toll on the mental health of many of us. And, as we face into winter - with events such as Christmas turned on their head by the pandemic - that strain is unlikely to lessen.

Confused messaging

Clinical psychologist Mark Smyth believes it is vital that we talk to friends about how we are feeling. "Internalising the worry is not the way to go," he says. "Talking it out with one good friend really helps. It makes us feel connected. And connection is so important right now.

"It's a shame that the term 'social distancing' was used, rather than 'physical distancing'. It's really good for people to be social whether that's over the phone, on a Zoom call or meeting, but heeding physical distancing. What can help us through this difficult time is the acknowledgement that we are not alone."

Like several other interviewees for this article, Smyth - who is president of the Psychological Society of Ireland - is critical of how confused the messaging about what we should do has been. "I do a lot of work with young people and they have had to take a lot of the brunt of the criticism," he says. "They're being told not to socialise and yet they pubs are being opened up. And that can be perceived as being unfair."

Éilís Cullen, a mindfulness teacher and psychotherapist, acknowledges that six months into the 'new normal', many have suffered when it comes to their mental health. "But one thing that we have been able to look at is our resilience," she says. "We have got through this very tough time. And the idea that we're all in this together has really helped people. This virus was nobody's fault - it's something we're all experiencing, a common humanity."

She believes that anyone who practices mindfulness can help steel themselves for challenges ahead. During the height of lockdown, she was running online sessions attended by 40 people. "Many of them had never done mindfulness before, but they reached out and stayed with it to some degree. It's all about finding resources in the here and now - for some it might be baking, for other swimming, or working on their relationships because they're at home. And people can find skills and resources that they didn't know they had."

Cullen says living in the moment is one of the best defences against fear of an unknown future. "It's really good for us not just to cherish being in the moment, but to enjoy it. And this pandemic has given us an opportunity to pause our lives to a degree and to look at what's really important in our lives. That knowledge is a powerful thing."