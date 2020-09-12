| 10.9°C Dublin

The mountains we have to climb in the next six months of Covid

On March 12, Leo Varadkar announced the first measures in the fight against the pandemic, but what does the next half-year hold and what strategies will help us cope? John Meagher talks to the experts

Illustration by Dearbhla Kelly Expand
Half a year ago: Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar makes his address from Washington DC Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

Everything changed this date six months ago. On the morning of March 12, Leo Varadkar announced that significant steps would have to be taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The virus had been first detected in this country less than a fortnight before, but the then Taoiseach - on a state visit to Washington DC - ordered schools to close and curtailed gatherings. "Acting together, as one nation," he said, "we can save many lives."

Half a year on, and the full scale of the pandemic in Ireland has been laid bare. By Thursday, 1,781 people with the virus had died, while 30,164 people had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The vast majority of those have fully recovered.