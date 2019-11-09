One of the most expensive Irish whiskeys ever - with a €7,500 price tag - has been launched by a Co Clare firm.

One of the most expensive Irish whiskeys ever - with a €7,500 price tag - has been launched by a Co Clare firm.

The most expensive Irish whiskey ever? €7,500 price tag makes 'exceptional' whiskey an expensive taste

But just 100 decanters of the ultra-premium drink have been made available for sale all over the world.

The whiskey is a 27-year-old single malt called The Chosen.

It's been produced by Chapel Gate Irish Whiskey, a blender and bonder founded by former Diageo executive Louise McGuane.

But anyone who forks out for a decanter of the high-priced whiskey will face a real dilemma: drink it or store it to see if its value appreciates.

The launch comes just weeks after Chapel Gate secured almost €1m in fresh funding from investors in the United States and the UK. Ms McGuane said she is a "big believer" in the so-called super-premium whiskey market. She said that the 100 decanters of The Chosen have already been sold to retailers.

It's being sold in specially designed decanters packed in hand-carved ash cabinets from Scottish firm John Galvin Design. John Galvin is a native of Cork. The decanters have been hand-cut in Waterford.

Ms McGuane said Ireland has "some of the finest mature stock of whiskey in the world" but that the industry "undersells itself".

"Occasionally we come across such an exceptional cask that it merits its own unique release and this was the case with The Chosen," she said.

Ms McGuane founded Chapel Gate in 2015 on her family's farm.

In 2017, its first blended whiskey, The Gael, was awarded a gold medal in the Irish Whiskey Awards.

Ms McGuane has previously had roles at Diageo, covering strategic communications and commercialisation, while she has also had stints at drinks giants including Jameson owner Pernod Ricard and Moet Hennessy.

She was based in Singapore before returning to Ireland to establish Chapel Gate.

Whiskey is also sold by Chapel Gate under the JJ Corry brand.

JJ Corry was a whiskey bonder from Kilrush in Co Clare. Bonders bought whiskey from distilleries and then aged it in their own barrels.

Irish Independent