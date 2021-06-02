‘The morning after is a real danger zone’ – Gardaí issue drink-driving warning ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Siochana (left) with Helen Kearns, Chief Analyst from the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, Garda Colin McCloskey, Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA and Hildegarde Naughton TD. (Photo: Robbie Reynolds)

One in 10 drivers admitted to drink driving, as gardaí warn of its dangers ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Out of these drivers, one in four said they had two or more drinks before getting behind the wheel, a new survey released today by the RSA revealed.

The Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey carried out in December 2020 further found that 12pc of male motorists and 5pc of women motorists admitted to consuming alcohol before driving in the past twelve months.

Gardaí and the RSA are warning drivers of the dangers of drink driving and cautioning them to ensure they’re not over the limit the morning after a night of drinking alcohol.

"While our research shows that most drivers believe that drinking and driving is not normal social behaviour, I am concerned at the numbers who are getting behind the wheel the morning after with drink on board,” RSA Chief executive Sam Waide said.

"Drink driving is drink driving no matter what time of the day or week it happens. The morning after is a real danger zone for drink driving.”

A previous analysis by the RSA of Garda Síochána investigation files for fatal collisions shows that 11pc of fatal collisions, in which a driver had consumed alcohol, occurred between 7am and 11am.

Mr Waide added that there’s “no hard and fast rule about when it is safe to drive the morning after if you have been drinking the previous night.”

However, he said motorists should allow at least one hour per standard drink for the alcohol to clear their system.

A standard drink is a half-pint, a small glass of wine or a standard measure of spirits.

Since 2016, 14 people have been killed and 47 seriously injured in a June Bank Holiday collision. In 2021 a total of 47 people have died on Irish roads - this is 12 fewer than the same period in 2020.

An Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said gardaí will be visible on roads across the country this Bank Holiday weekend.

"Alcohol and drugs impair peoples’ judgement,” she added. “Intoxicated driving is a major factor in serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

"I appeal to people to drive safely and not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you are stopped and fail a roadside test, think of the implications, you could receive a disqualification from driving.

“How will this impact on you socially, domestically or professionally?”

