The missing cryptoqueen: my hunt for the woman behind the €2bn OneCoin scam

Ping. The email I’d been waiting for all week finally arrived. The attached file was encrypted of course, and the password arrived separately, via a secure messaging app. You can’t be too careful — this document contained vital information. Maybe even an address.

For three years I’d been trying to track down Dr Ruja Ignatova, the elusive founder of the exciting new cryptocurrency ‘OneCoin’. She first appeared in 2014, selling her rival to bitcoin — that strange new digital money that operated outside the banks. Dressed in ballgowns and designer jewellery, Dr Ruja promised a financial revolution, and told punters that OneCoin could make them rich. Tens, then hundreds of thousands of investors bought into her vision: bitcoin was good, but OneCoin was better. Invest now and change your life, she said.

All over the world, people sold their houses and quit their jobs to “get in early”, driving the value of OneCoin through the roof. By-mid 2016, Dr Ruja told thousands of adoring fans at Wembley Arena that OneCoin was “the future of money”. It seemed she was right. Soon enough, more than €2bn had been invested from 175 countries.

On October 25, 2017, as investors waited excitedly for the moment they could turn their precious coins into euro, dollars and sterling, Dr Ruja boarded a Ryanair flight from Sofia to Athens and disappeared into thin air.

OneCoin wasn’t a rival to bitcoin. A closer analogy would be Bernie Madoff Investments or Elizabeth Holmes’ medical tech start-up Theranos. It was a brilliantly designed Ponzi scheme with no real technology. Up to a million people held thousands of OneCoin in believable-looking digital ‘wallets’, which they couldn’t sell to anyone. The ‘price’ of OneCoin was just a number generated by Ruja’s cronies. The only thing that was real were the losses.

From the moment she vanished, people were looking for her. Disgruntled investors pulled a gun on her younger brother Konstantin, who took over the business after she went Awol. Former employees sent out search parties. By 2019, the FBI had arrested Konstantin along with Dr Ruja’s co-founder, her lover and even her investment manager. But the self-styled cryptoqueen was still at large. By the time the email attachment arrived in my inbox in mid-2021, I wasn’t holding out much hope. If the FBI can’t find her, what hope do we have?

But I hadn’t counted on the way information had changed. “Good news,” wrote my colleague Aliaume, once I’d unlocked his attachment. It contained an exact address in Dubai — the secret mansion I’d been seeking for months. “Oh shit,” I thought. “Do the FBI know about this? Now what?”

When I started The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast with BBC producer Georgia Catt in December 2018, we didn’t expect to actually find Dr Ruja Ignatova — although that was the aim of the show. She was too rich, too well connected. There were rumours of powerful backers and corrupt officials. Like most journalists, we started with the old adage “follow the money”. After all, there was a lot of it to follow: Ruja’s slice of the OneCoin scam was as much as half a billion euro. But her web of companies and accounts encompassed practically every dodgy jurisdiction on earth. The best we could usually find was the names of frontmen — nobodies who had been paid to keep her name off public paperwork. One of the owners of her large family office in London was a former Pizza Hut manager from Cyprus whom no one had ever heard of.

Jamie Bartlett, host of The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast. Photo by Pelle Sjoden

Jamie Bartlett, host of The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast. Photo by Pelle Sjoden

Each week, especially after our podcast was released and Ruja’s face was all over the internet, Georgia and I received countless sightings and tip-offs. Some were probably OneCoin supporters trying to throw us off track, such as one widely circulated rumour that Ruja had fled to Belize and was now living openly in Brazil. Others were honest mistakes. For weeks we investigated a lead from a builder who was certain he had seen Ruja at a mansion he was renovating in north London, which happened to neatly align with a very credible sighting at Heathrow Airport. After a lot of digging, it turned out the home belonged to a wealthy Russian with a passing resemblance to Ruja. Ireland featured too — she had several companies and bank accounts in the Republic, and may even have been in Dublin shortly before she vanished — although nobody seems to know why she was there.

We heard that Ruja owned a luxury yacht in the Black Sea resort of Sozopol, and dashed over to Bulgaria to scope it out. Our only reward for a few hours hanging around her €6.9m craft, Davina, was the smirking gaze of bodyguards. Her nearby holiday home, complete with giant swimming pool and basement gym, looked lived-in, but a gruff and unimpressed security guard ushered us away — no sign of the woman herself. We even took a last-minute flight to Frankfurt, Germany, pursuing a potential lead. A local postman recognised the name, but never got back to us.

As the months wore on, we started to wonder if finding the missing cryptoqueen was an impossible task. What if she has a new name, a new face, a new passport? But there are other ways to follow someone’s tracks. We live in a world of near constant self-surveillance, as every day millions of us overshare information about ourselves online. Sometimes even a harmless selfie can give away more than you think.

When Dr Ruja disappeared in October 2017, her younger brother Konstantin took over the top job. If anyone knew where Dr Ruja was, it was him. So we started combing through his old social media posts, looking for clues. It was all fairly normal stuff — gym photos and inspirational quotes. Except for one which stood out. In February 2018, less than six months after Ruja disappeared, Konstantin posted a pouting selfie on Instagram. “Just woke up and already have 200+ messages,” he wrote. “You crazy guys. Birthday mode on!!!” It was tagged in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Except the background didn’t look like Sofia. There was a minaret and some enormous skyscrapers in the distance, including one that looked like a bottle opener. It looked more like Gulf than the Balkans.

We always knew Dubai was one place Ruja might hide. The discreet, low-tax emirate is a popular haunt for wealthy people looking to keep a low profile in luxury. In fact, Ruja had lived off-on in Dubai ever since OneCoin took off and even owned a luxury penthouse flat in the exclusive Palm Jumeirah area. But Georgia and I had also heard she owned another property there too, a secret mansion somewhere tucked in a private compound. A perfect hiding place. But we had no idea where it was.

I sent the Instagram selfie to Ailuame, a BBC colleague who specialises in teasing out the valuable information that is often hidden in people’s inane social media posts. I asked him if he could figure out what city the photo was taken in. He labelled every distinctive image in the background of Konstantin’s picture: every building, tree, lake and wall. He then meticulously searched through hundreds of photos using Google and Yandex reverse image search, looking for a match. It didn’t take him long to discover the ‘bottle opener’ building was not in Sofia. It was the Amesco Tower in the Jumeirah Lake Towers waterfront district, Dubai.

But he didn’t stop there. He then matched up every other visible building and, using Google Earth Pro’s satellite imagery and basic geometry, started to calculate Konstantin’s likely “line of sight”. He went from buildings to lakes to trees to fences, narrowing down the location metre by metre. All the way until he found the exact property, address and all. “The photograph was taken in the back garden,” he said. Be careful what you post.

Was it possible that Konstantin had visited his sister in Dubai after her disappearing act, and inadvertently given away her secret hideout because of a lazy Insta post? We were firmly advised not to travel to Dubai. Snooping around a private compound could land us in jail. So we tried via intermediaries to check out the property — but all we learned was that the bins were occasionally changed. We contacted neighbours, private investigators, former residents and even local Airbnb hosts: nobody would talk. We even managed to get some Krispy Kreme doughnuts sent to the house via a food delivery app and spoke to the driver over the phone as he banged on the front gate — but nobody answered.

Even now we don’t know — maybe Konstantin was in Dubai visiting someone else. Maybe Ruja was there for a while in 2018, deciding where to go next. In March 2019, the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment for her on money-laundering and multiple fraud charges. One former FBI agent told us that if she was in Dubai, that indictment would have probably convinced her to move on.

Part of Jamie Bartlett's investigation into the disappearance of Dr Ruja Ignatova focussed on Dubai

Part of Jamie Bartlett's investigation into the disappearance of Dr Ruja Ignatova focussed on Dubai

But where else is safe? Russia was one obvious place. She had connections there too. And when Ruja stepped off her Ryanair flight in Athens, she was met by two mysterious Russians at the airport. As we pondered where to go next, an anonymous source got in touch claiming someone he knew had spotted her in 2019. Not in Russia, but on a boat in the Med — but couldn’t remember when or where exactly.

We might have filed that with Brazil, Belize, London, as another ‘maybe’. Except it tallied with something we had learned a year earlier when a private investigator called Alan McClean advised us to start looking in the last place Ruja was seen. “There’s a reason she flew to Athens,” he said. “The Mediterranean.” Incredibly, when we asked around some top Athens restaurants, several staff in one upmarket diner distinctly remember Dr Ruja eating there in 2019 with a party of six to eight people. The hunt was back on — maybe she was hiding in plain sight, in the middle of Europe.

Soon after, another well-placed source told us she had been spotted more than once in summer 2019 near Saint-Tropez in France, moored out at sea in a large yacht, occasionally visiting land by speedboat. And in late 2021, a fourth person messaged us with something similar: Ruja was on the boat she was working on. They were anchored off a Greek island, she said, although refused to say more.

Maybe it was all some elaborate ruse, or several cases of mistaken identity. It happens. But slowly it dawned on us: if you’re wanted for fraud, maybe the sea is safer than land. If you stay 12 nautical miles from a coastline, you are technically nowhere: in theory no country has jurisdiction over you and no police force has the legal authority to arrest you. And even if you’re closer in, police operations at sea are expensive, and collecting intelligence about private yachts is difficult.

Sensing we could be close, we spent weeks monitoring marine tracking software, looking for anything suspicious or familiar. We posted in yachting forums, phoned ports, and even trawled through Instagram posts taken at Greek islands ports, just in case.

But Ruja Ignatova disappeared again. Maybe we were wrong all along. Maybe she got wind of our investigation and moved on. But if she is floating about on the high seas somewhere, she will now find it much harder to repeat her Houdini act. In May this year, the German police, who had been quietly investigating OneCoin for several years, finally published an arrest warrant for Dr Ruja Ignatova. “Caution!” read the notice. “Ignatova or possible persons accompanying her might be armed.” I immediately thought back to Sozopol yacht and the smirking bodyguards. On the same day she appeared on Europol’s Most Wanted List, sitting alongside Jan Marsalek of Wirecard infamy and the Italian mobster Matteo Messina Denaro. Interpol also issued what’s called a red notice — essentially a request for all 195 member countries to arrest Ruja if they see her. The German police have already received dozens of tip-offs, and are working through them as we speak.

Could one of the biggest fraudsters of all time really be living the high life on a yacht somewhere in the Med, while her thousands of victims face financial ruin? It sounds like a Hollywood plot. But it would be somehow fitting. She’s close and yet invisible. As untraceable yet omnipresent as cryptocurrency itself.

The Missing Crypto Queen by Jamie Bartlett

The Missing Crypto Queen by Jamie Bartlett

‘The Missing Cryptoqueen’ by Jamie Bartlett is published by Ebury