| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The minute that para shot her, he took her from us – Mummy was never the same after Bloody Sunday’

Margaret Deery says her family’s lives were turned upside down the day their mother Peggy was shot, writes Catherine Fegan

Margie Deery, daughter of Peggy Deery, who was the only woman shot on Bloody Sunday 1972. Photo: Lorcan Doherty Expand
Peggy Deery. Photo: Lorgan Doherty Expand

Close

Margie Deery, daughter of Peggy Deery, who was the only woman shot on Bloody Sunday 1972. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Margie Deery, daughter of Peggy Deery, who was the only woman shot on Bloody Sunday 1972. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Peggy Deery. Photo: Lorgan Doherty

Peggy Deery. Photo: Lorgan Doherty

/

Margie Deery, daughter of Peggy Deery, who was the only woman shot on Bloody Sunday 1972. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Catherine Fegan

The British paratrooper was less than 10 feet away when he cocked his rifle and fired the shot that entered Peggy Deery’s leg.

He was around 5ft 10in and wearing a red beret, she would later recall, with black paint streaked across his face.

Related topics

More On Bloody Sunday

Most Watched

Privacy