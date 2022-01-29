‘The minute that para shot her, he took her from us – Mummy was never the same after Bloody Sunday’

The British paratrooper was less than 10 feet away when he cocked his rifle and fired the shot that entered Peggy Deery’s leg.

He was around 5ft 10in and wearing a red beret, she would later recall, with black paint streaked across his face.

The mother-of-14 never heard the bang but felt a thump in her leg as the metal bullet shot through her skin. She tried to get up, staggering forward, but fell again, cutting her eye.

As she lay on the ground, encased in a cloud of CS gas, she was trampled by the panic-stricken crowd, running for their lives.

By now, about eight-to-10 army Saracens had pulled into Derry’s Rossville Street, bringing with them more and more soldiers, with more and more live rounds. Ms Deery cried out for help and was quickly dragged into a nearby house on Chamberlain Street, where a local chemist applied a tourniquet to her wound.

“The paras stormed into the house and said they were going to fly mummy to hospital in a helicopter,” recalls Peggy’s daughter Margaret, now 64. “She said, ‘Youse are taking me nowhere, you will probably throw me out’. They told her: ‘Let the ***** bleed to death’.”

Peggy Deery, the only woman shot on Bloody Sunday, died in 1988, 16 years after surviving one of the darkest days of the Troubles.

She survived, says her daughter, but the woman who left the house that day to march for civil rights in the North never came home.

“We lost our mother that day,” says Margaret, who has remained in Derry all her life.

“The minute that para shot her, he took our mother from us. She was never the same again.”

****

It was January 30, 1972. Margaret Deery, or Margie as she is known, had been tasked with minding her younger brothers and sisters while her mother attended a civil rights march in town.

She would get 50 pence for the hour’s babysitting, a small fortune to the 14-year-old.

The family lived in the Creggan Heights area of Derry, in a tiny three-bed council house where their mother had nursed their father, Patsy, before he died of cancer in October, 1971.

“There were eight girls in one bedroom and six boys in the other room,” says Margie. “Times were very tough for working-class Catholics in the North. You couldn’t get jobs, couldn’t get houses, constant harassment and intimidation. We had very little, but we were happy. When my father died, my mother took on the role of both parents. It was hard, but we were getting by.”

After leaving Margie in charge of the younger children that day, Peggy set off to the march with some friends. She told her daughter she would be back in an hour.

“An hour passed and she hadn’t come home,” says Margie.

“My mother was always home on time. If she said she would be away 10 minutes, she would have been back in 10 minutes. Somebody came into the house and said: ‘I think your mother was shot’. There had been a lot of people shot dead, we were told. It was just awful.”

While chaos and mayhem descended on the streets of Derry, Margie stayed at home with her younger siblings and watched the news. A dedicated telephone number for relatives of the missing to call appeared on the screen.

“I rang the number from a neighbour’s house,” she says.

“The boy said to me, ‘Try the morgue, you might get her there’. We rang the morgue and the morgue attendant said: ‘I’m not supposed to be giving out information but there was a woman shot. She’s not dead’. That’s when we knew she was shot.”

Peggy and another wounded marcher had been rushed to Altanagelvin hospital, where they were both anointed by Fr Carolyn, a Creggan priest.

Peggy was to be anointed again later that Sunday night. Her left thigh had been pierced by the bullet and the whole thigh muscle was destroyed, severing the sciatic nerve, which left her with no feeling in the leg from the knee down.

She received more than 100 stitches in a skin graft operation to repair her shattered leg. Peggy was given an immediate blood transfusion.

Unfortunately, she was given the wrong blood type which resulted in kidney failure and jaundice.

She spent the next seven months in hospital and the next two years in a wheelchair. During this whole period she had to attend Altnagelvin hospital daily for bandage changes.

She had a metal calliper attached to her leg but even with the support she couldn’t stand for more than five minutes before pain set in. As the eldest girl, it fell to Margie to take on many of the household responsibilities.

“I had to grow up very quickly,” she recalls.

“Myself and my sister Helen had to step up. We had no help and we just had to get by. Mummy was never the same after that day, physically and mentally. She went into depression then and often had nightmares about what happened, waking up in the middle of the night screaming.

“Over the years, she would talk about being shot. She said she was running and saw a man standing. She saw a soldier pointing a rifle at her.

“She pushed him out of the road, and when she was lying on the road shot, she said to the para: ‘Son, don’t shoot me. I’m a widow with 14 children’. He turned his gun and shot somebody else. She would say she could recognise that soldier out of a line up of 100.”

Tragedy continued after 1972, as the Deery family struggled to live a life in the shadow of what happened that day. In the six months after Bloody Sunday, their home was raided by the British army on 128 occasions.

In August that same year, Peggy’s son Paddy, then 14, lost an eye after being struck by a rubber bullet.

Paddy was killed in 1987 along with another IRA man when the bomb they were carrying exploded early. Another son, Michael was killed in an incident at a nightclub in the city. He too was only a teenager.

Those years were difficult, remembers Margie.

“My mother’s main aim back then was to keep us out of trouble,” she says.

“Paddy was definitely bitter about what happened.

“Bloody Sunday turned a lot of people that way. Mummy shielded the rest of us, but Paddy got to an age where he had made his own mind up.

“He was blown up by his own bomb at 32 and my mother often said: ‘Where did I go wrong?’ I said: ‘You didn’t mummy, he came to an age and you couldn’t do anything more about it.’ She tried to protect us from everything that was going on around us as best she could.”

The first inquiry into the events of that day largely absolved the soldiers.

Lord Widgery’s 1972 report suggested they had opened fire because they believed they were under fire and that some of those killed were carrying nail bombs when shot. Margie says her mother was accused of carrying a rifle.

“The hurt that came after it all and the intentional blackening of names did untold damage,” says Margie.

“Our mother was nothing more than an innocent family woman, standing up for equality so that her children could have a better future.”

In April 2021, the Deery family was awarded almost £270,000 (€324,000) in compensation from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the injuries they claimed contributed to her death.

Mr Justice McAlinden said Peggy Deery was a woman of good character who attended the civil rights march in support of a society based on fairness and equality.

The judge said because she died before the Saville Inquiry, which established the innocence of all victims, the “cloud of imputed culpability would, at least to some extent, have cast an intermittent shadow on her”.

Tomorrow, Peggy Deery will be among those remembered when the people of Derry gather to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Margie, until now afraid to attend a march of any kind, will walk the 1972 protest route with her children and grandchildren.

“It feels like yesterday and it’s all very raw,” she says.

“There is still a black cloud hanging over Derry and in my mind, that cloud will never lift. I’m glad people know the truth now, but we knew the truth from the start.

“There was never any justice for this and we never ever thought there would be, but we will walk tomorrow with our heads held high remembering our mother.

“We are proud of her, of what she stood for and the sacrifices she made in life. Young people today are lucky to live in a society free from what she endured and what we suffered too. We must always tell their stories.”