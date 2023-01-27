The memes making fun of teacher Enoch Burke in standoff with school that fired him

Enoch Burke pictured leaving Wilson’s Hospital School after spending the day standing outside the school buildings on Thursday. Picture: Frank McGrath

Enoch Burke continued to show up at the school he was fired from last week, with photos of him outside the gates every day attracting scores of gags and memes on social media.

The evangelical Christian has been driven to the school by his father – and collected each evening – for the past few days.

It followed a row which has its roots in his opposition on religious grounds to a request that a transgender pupil to be called by a new name and with them/they pronouns.

Twitter has been very taken with the history and German teacher’s antics as he stands outside Wilson’s Hospital School with his satchel on his shoulder. Several memes have replaced the school outside which Mr Burke stands with several other locations.

Enoch Burke has returned to Wilson’s hospital school this afternoon. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/vpq9G84qVg — Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) January 24, 2023

An enduring trend is where else the determined Mayo man could be refused entry to next.

Top entries so far include the Love Island villa, infamous Dublin club Copper’s and even Mountjoy Prison where he was incarcerated for three months last year after breaching an order forbidding him from attending the school where he works.

BREAKING: Enoch Burke has unlawfully entered the Love Island villa pic.twitter.com/G6cwkXMcfr — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) January 25, 2023

BREAKING: Enoch Burke refused entry to Mountjoy. pic.twitter.com/rYsNizYHun — Dr Harold News (@DrHaroldNews) January 24, 2023

A few Craggy Island-inspired quips have been made about the schoolteacher too, believing his situation wouldn’t be out of place in an episode of Father Ted.

“Enoch Burke is back again, Ted.” pic.twitter.com/SSokfDtT2c — Dr Harold News (@DrHaroldNews) January 24, 2023

Even GAA pundit Pat Spillane has taken a crack at the Mayo man.

I see Enoch Burke has returned to his school once more today, despite being dismissed.



In a way I kind of admire him.



Typical Mayo man, suffers defeat after defeat, but ultimately keeps coming back. — Pat Spillane (@PatSpillanee) January 24, 2023

Many have been inspired by the ex schoolteacher’s perfect attendance – despite the fact he no longer works at the school.

Enoch Burke accepting his Outstanding Attendance Award at the end of term pic.twitter.com/kMoMsrnI6o — hannah ☘︎ (@slytherin4sam) January 26, 2023

How does Sean Burke do it?



Every single morning I go through a dramatic rigmarole to get my lad to school.



Yet his boy is up bright eyed & bushy tailed every day, desperate to go to a school that fired him 15 times#enochburke — The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) January 25, 2023

Others think his situation has quite the musical ring to it, offering a number of songs that could soundtrack his time outside the gates of the Westmeath secondary school

Enoch Burke outside the school gates pic.twitter.com/QBKANNrg4w — gaylicqueens (@gaylicqueens) January 24, 2023

Comedian Michael Fry made an indie remix to the chants of the Burke family as they attended Enoch’s school disciplinary hearing.

Members of the Burke family could be heard repeatedly saying: "Chairperson John Rogers must be present at this meeting", "Where is the chairperson?" and "It's a sham. It’s a cover up".

Once ushered out of the room, they resumed protests in the hallway, where gardaí stayed for a period of time.

The Burke Family chanting outside the disciplinary hearing but it’s performed by an Indie Band pic.twitter.com/EXylKecxrQ — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 19, 2023

He has already spent 108 days in prison for contempt of court but was released in the days before Christmas, despite not purging his contempt.

The issue arises from the teacher’s refusal to address a student by “they/their” pronouns on religious grounds.

Burke is a member of a well-known family of evangelical Christians from Castlebar, Co. Mayo.



