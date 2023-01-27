The memes making fun of teacher Enoch Burke in standoff with school that fired him

Even GAA pundit Pat Spillane has taken a crack at the Mayo man
Enoch Burke continued to show up at the school he was fired from last week, with photos of him outside the gates every day attracting scores of gags and memes on social media.
The evangelical Christian has been driven to the school by his father – and collected each evening – for the past few days.
It followed a row which has its roots in his opposition on religious grounds to a request that a transgender pupil to be called by a new name and with them/they pronouns.
Twitter has been very taken with the history and German teacher’s antics as he stands outside Wilson’s Hospital School with his satchel on his shoulder. Several memes have replaced the school outside which Mr Burke stands with several other locations.
An enduring trend is where else the determined Mayo man could be refused entry to next.
Top entries so far include the Love Island villa, infamous Dublin club Copper’s and even Mountjoy Prison where he was incarcerated for three months last year after breaching an order forbidding him from attending the school where he works.
A few Craggy Island-inspired quips have been made about the schoolteacher too, believing his situation wouldn’t be out of place in an episode of Father Ted.
Many have been inspired by the ex schoolteacher’s perfect attendance – despite the fact he no longer works at the school.
Others think his situation has quite the musical ring to it, offering a number of songs that could soundtrack his time outside the gates of the Westmeath secondary school
Comedian Michael Fry made an indie remix to the chants of the Burke family as they attended Enoch’s school disciplinary hearing.
Members of the Burke family could be heard repeatedly saying: "Chairperson John Rogers must be present at this meeting", "Where is the chairperson?" and "It's a sham. It’s a cover up".
Once ushered out of the room, they resumed protests in the hallway, where gardaí stayed for a period of time.
He has already spent 108 days in prison for contempt of court but was released in the days before Christmas, despite not purging his contempt.
The issue arises from the teacher’s refusal to address a student by “they/their” pronouns on religious grounds.
Burke is a member of a well-known family of evangelical Christians from Castlebar, Co. Mayo.