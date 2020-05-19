| 13°C Dublin

The man who lived a champagne lifestyle after introducing heroin to Ireland - the life and death of Larry Dunne

Notorious drug lord lived a lavish lifestyle after introducing heroin to Ireland

Ken Foy

The grim tale of the man who introduced heroin to Ireland ended at 3pm yesterday in St James's Hospital.

Larry Dunne (72) was being treated at the facility for catastrophic self-inflicted stab injuries.

He had been rushed to the hospital from his home in Carrickmount Drive in Rathfarnham on Sunday.