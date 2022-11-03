The Association of Catholic Priests in Ireland has urged the Bishop of Kerry to sanction Fr Seán Sheehy by banning him from celebrating mass and other sacraments over his controversial comments on same-sex couples and transgender people.

Co Cork parish priest Fr Tim Hazelwood told the Irish Independent that “the majority of priests are absolutely appalled” by what Fr Sheehy said in his homily last weekend in Listowel, as well as his subsequent comments about politicians going to hell.

“He puts himself in the position of God to make judgments,” Fr Hazelwood said as he lamented the 80-year-old priest’s lack of contrition for the hurt he had caused. The lack of any bit of remorse on his part shows he is going to do more damage to the church.”

The remarks forced Bishop Ray Browne of Kerry to issue a public apology for the upset they had caused.

In a statement on behalf of his diocese, Dr Browne said he was “aware of the deep upset and hurt caused by the contents of the homilies in question delivered over the weekend”.

Apologising to all who were offended, he added: “The views expressed do not represent the Christian position. The homily at a regular weekend parish mass is not appropriate for such issues to be spoken of in such terms.”

The conservative priest’s celebret, or letter of permission from his bishop to celebrate the sacraments, should be removed, Fr Hazelwood said.

A celebret allows priests to say mass, hear confession and function in a diocese, Fr Hazelwood explained, adding: “If you ­haven’t got that, you can’t do it.”

If Bishop Browne were to withhold the celebret, Fr Sheehy would be unable to operate in any diocese.

“It is up to the Bishop of Kerry to do that,” Fr Hazelwood said.

He also criticised the priest, who spent 42 years of ministry in the US diocese of Baton Rouge in Louisiana before returning to Kerry, for ­showing “no consideration for the families of gay people

and people who are transitioning”.

“Using the pulpit on a Sunday, with children and families present, ignoring the Gospel of the day, which was the story of Zacchaeus – a beautiful story of Jesus forgiving a sinner, and instead getting on his high horse to say what he said – that is very disturbing,” Fr Hazelwood said.

“I would totally disagree with his whole image of God and the Gospel of love. Our understanding of sexuality has changed – science and psychology has taught us a lot more.

“His language is archaic and of the past. He represents a group in the church and society who like things black and white.”

Fr Hazelwood said Fr Sheehy would not be welcome in many parishes in light of his comments in Listowel and subsequently in a series of radio interviews.

In interviews on RTÉ Radio’s News at One and Liveline, as well as Kerry Today on Radio Kerry yesterday, Fr Sheehy doubled down on his views.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on Liveline, he equated homosexuality with having a disability and said there were only “two genders, male and female, that’s it”.

In an interview with Radio Kerry, the priest said politicians who support same-sex marriage and are gay are going to hell if they do not repent and seek forgiveness.

In Belfast, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described the remarks as “disgraceful”.

“I think they are a reflection on the person that made those comments rather than anything else, and they should be withdrawn and there should be an apology,” he said.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Fine Gael leader did not “believe that gay people will go to hell for being who they are, nor does he believe that any man or woman can make such a judgment”.