After almost three years of being detained in China, Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran was finally back home with his wife and four children today.

From a well-known south Dublin family, Mr O’Halloran is a director of China International Aviation Leasing Service Co Limited (CALS Ireland).

The complex case that he has found himself embroiled in centres on an Airbus A330 airplane that CALS had leased to Finnair.

During his three years in China, Mr O’Halloran endured endless court appearances and police interrogations while he also severely suffered with his health and was resuscitated twice after enduring seizures.

Richard O'Halloran was reunited with his family after almost three years.







Here is a brief timeline of the complex case and the Irish businessman’s time in China:

February 2019: Mr O’Halloran travels to Shanghai for a number of meetings and ends up being held for “corporate ransom”.

Richard, Tara, Ben, Amber, Isabella and Scarlett O'Halloran. Photo: Tara O'Halloran







Some time after he arrived in China the Chinese owner of Mr O’Halloran’s company had become the focus of an unrelated investigation by authorities there.

It had previously been reported in the aviation leasing industry press that the Chinese owner of CALS was under investigation as part of a crackdown by the authorities on the country's peer-to-peer lending industry - a sector in which the Chinese owner of the firm was involved through other companies.

Mr O’Halloran was never accused of any wrongdoing or charged with any crime but he endured endless court appearances, hours-long police interrogations.

There was a demand of $36m (€30m) – to lift his exit ban.

Aviation executive Richard O'Halloran with his wife Tara







It would be 11 months later that the story is first reported by the Irish media and it is understood that the Government has got involved.

February 2020: The Sunday Independent reports that the Government and consular officials are personally involved in trying to secure Mr O’Halloran’s return to Ireland.

Sources said Mr O'Halloran is highly regarded in Dublin aviation leasing circles and "through absolutely no fault of his own" had been caught up in a complicated situation "that has nothing to do with him", but which involves separate businesses belonging to the Chinese owner of the aviation leasing firm for which he works here in Ireland.

It is understood at this point that he is allowed to leave his hotel in China but not the country.

Mr O'Halloran later said he believes the Chinese court will not lift the exit ban until he transfers ownership to it of an Airbus A330 belonging to the Irish company he works for, something his Irish legal advisers say is impossible.

July 2020: Mr O’Halloran’s wife Tara says she was advised not to travel to China because she could be detained as well.

“We were strongly advised not to travel to China to see him because there’s a risk that I could get detained,” she told the Irish Independent.

Ms O’Halloran at this stage said the Irish Government had left them “completely in the dark”.

“We’ve been in contact with the embassies but they don’t push at a government level,” she said.

“We’re really calling out for somebody to help us.

“He’s now saying that he doesn’t know if he’ll ever see us again.”

August 2020: Mr O’Halloran is resuscitated after his heart stopped in a Shanghai hospital after being found suffering a seizure in his hotel room that doctors said had been caused by chronic stress.

He suffers from a serious lung condition and had several seizures in China, due to the fear of contracting Covid-19 he mainly stayed in his hotel room.

His wife had to contact Foreign Affairs Minister Coveney to get someone from the consulate to check if he was alive as he wasn’t responding to text messages.

December 2020: President Michael D Higgins writes to Chinese President Xi Jinping on December 23 and received a reply on January 29 suggesting the authorities on both sides “maintain communication and co-ordination to create conditions for an early and proper solution to the case”.

However, despite a public outcry to bring Mr O’Halloran home, for months there is still little progress.

February 2021: The family and its advisers, as well as O’Halloran himself and aviation executive Ulick McEvaddy, work closely with the Irish Government to develop a proposal to present to the court in Shanghai that has kept the Dubliner in the city without charge or accusation.

All involved hope that this proposal will be agreeable to the Chinese authorities and provide for O’Halloran’s immediate return.

However, it would be nearly a year later that this proposal is successful.

The leader of the Seanad, Regina Doherty, vows in February 2021 that his case will be debated in the Seanad in the coming weeks with a view to doing “absolutely everything we can” to get him back to Ireland.

“I will absolutely have no issue in debating or scheduling a debate in the next number of weeks,” she told Senator Michael McDowell, who raised the issue.

Senator McDowell said he was intending to put forward a motion to debate Mr O’Halloran’s case.

However, it was postponed as he was contacted by Mr Coveney and asked to not debate the issue as it is “at a delicate stage of negotiation”.

In this month, the EU also joined calls for China to release the Irish businessman.

Three MEP’s wrote to the Chinese ambassador to the EU, German Green MEP Reinhard Bütikofer, the head of the European Parliament’s China delegation, Greek MEP Maria Spyraki, who sits in the same centre-right group as Fine Gael, and German socialist Evelyne Gebhardt.

January 2022: On January 16, Mr O’Halloran’s wife urges Mr Coveney to travel to China as serious negotiations take place.

According to reports, there was pressure to have a deal finalised before the Chinese New Year as it could have delayed his release.

He attended court on Monday, January 24, and was again in court on Wednesday.

A deal was struck to have his exit ban lifted on Friday after he signed agreements that will cover future payments to the Chinese authorities for the aircraft until the lease expires in 2026.

Today, January 29, Mr O’Halloran finally returns to Ireland after almost three years and he has an emotional reunion with his wife and four children at Dublin Airport.