'The local school never seems to be the option - and I can't understand that' - mother-of-three on choosing schools in Dublin

Now married with three children and living in Raheny, Dublin, she says the business of choosing a secondary school has become needlessly complicated for parents of her generation.

"My plan is to send the kids to the local secondary schools," she says. "I want them going to school in the area.

"Raheny is lovely and the schools are good, and a local school should be an important part of the community."

Her husband Owen is a past pupil of a local school and also passionately believes that a good local school should not be bypassed in favour of a fee-paying alternative or a more prestigious school out of the community.

"If people in the area stop sending their children to these schools, they stop being local schools.

"To me, it's important that the kids are able to walk to school and not have to commute," she adds.

"We do enough commuting as adults as it is."

Majella said she has been surprised by how many of her peers are considering sending their children to fee-paying schools.

This would mean them having to be driven or take public transport.

"I know every parent wants what's best for their child, but I really think a local school, with friends from primary and from the GAA team and being able to walk back and forth easily is the obvious way to go."

Indo Review