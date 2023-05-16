‘The local community is not in danger’ – Council moves to allay fears of residents as refugee hotel blocked in Clare village

Asylum seekers outside holiday homes at the Magowna House hotel complex in Inch, Co Clare. Photo: Niall Carson — © Niall Carson

The community in Inch, Co Clare, is not in danger after the arrival of 34 male asylum seekers into the area on Monday, a senior council official has told a meeting.

Meeting with local residents at Clare County Council's chamber on Tuesday morning, council chief executive Pat Dowling told residents: “I wouldn’t like any message to go out from here today that the local community is in danger or at risk.

"I have seen no evidence of that and would not like it to be promoted that the local community is in danger.”

In response to Mr Dowling’s remarks, one local man said: “We are entitled to our fears.”

Around 40 locals attended the hastily organised meeting, which was also attended by local TDs Cathal Crowe (Fianna Fáil), Michael McNamara (Independent) and members of Clare County Council, Cllr PJ Kelly (Fianna Fáil) and Cllr Pat Daly (Fianna Fáil).

The meeting took place following the arrival at Magowna House, near Ennis, on Monday evening of 34 male applicants for international protection (IP). There is total capacity for 69 IP applicants at the facility.

Gardaí attended the scene last night after protesters blocked local roads.

Locals were today at the site blocking access to Magowna House in order to prevent further IP applicants being moved to the site. Gardaí are at the site and a small number of IP applicants have left the property.

At the meeting chaired by Mr McNamara, Mr Dowling made his comments in response to safety concerns expressed by a local woman.

The woman said: “We are going to be portrayed as being the most awful bunch of lunatics for even questioning what is going on."

Another woman told the meeting: “We are very far from racist. We are a very welcoming community. It is extremely upsetting what is happening. I should be at work today. It is not fair on them and it is not fair on us.”

Another resident told the meeting that “these poor people need physical outlets for their mental health – be it getting involved in sports or providing them with a punch bag”.

Clare TD Mr Crowe told the meeting that “the ugly Dublin protests have very much coloured how the department see this”.

He said that the general approach by “some civil-service guru” wastogive no information to the community, give last-minute information to the public representatives, “and, by playing the game that way, ‘we will line up the accommodation and pass over the keys and fill the beds’”.

Mr Crowe said that under such an approach there was very little consideration for the asylum seekers “and is setting up both sides for failure".

He said the concerns he had heard from locals over the previous 24 hours were legitimate.

Mr Crowe said that the department’s approach “has changed from collaboration to ‘last minute dot com’, where they land the IP applicants in”.

He said the last-minute approach was an “indefensible” strategy.

Mr Crowe said he visited Magowna House on Monday before the arrival of the 34 asylum seekers. He said: "I looked through the windows to see 60 mattresses lined up.”

He said: “The hill-side facility isn’t not fit for purpose and shouldn’t be converted for this.”

Council chief executive Mr Dowling told the local residents the local authority had had no prior knowledge of the IP applicants' arrival on Monday evening.

He said the council will work with the agencies “to ensure that these men are not left loitering in that facility for weeks and months on end without services being provided”.

Senior council official Jason Murphy told the meeting that prior to the men coming to Clare, "there is a chance that these people were living in a tent on the street, and the first thing they want is a bed and some food and shelter”.

He said: “I am suspecting these people are trying to get some sleep, get some food into them and wake up in the morning and smell the fresh air of Co Clare."

Meanwhile, Clare Immigration Support Centre (CISC) has cautioned the Clare community to be “mindful” of people from “outside their area spreading misinformation”.

Eimear O’Connor, manager at CISC, warned that such misinformation “may heighten tensions and spread fear”.

“The lack of forward planning by the authorities has given rise to the current situation,” she added.

“There is no planning for the accommodation of IPs, and lack of consultation and communication with local communities leads to scare mongering.

“This in turn makes it harder for integration as both the local residents and refugees start from a place of apprehension and fear.

“While the accommodation in Magowna House is unsuitable because of its location it is better than the streets of Dublin where some 500 asylum seekers have been camping out or housed in tents in Knockalisheen, Co Clare, where 102 people are accommodated.”

Junior integration minister Joe O’Brien addressed concerns raised by locals regarding the former hotel’s fire certificate and sewerage issues.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, he said: “There’s been some confusion, I think, in terms of where the men have actually been moved to. They haven’t been moved to the hotel, they’ve been moved to three external holiday homes. There’s no issue with fire cert on the three external holiday homes, there’s no issue with waste water at the three external holiday homes.

"I just ask people to step down the blockade, I think it’s done on the basis of a misunderstanding about what’s happened.

“We’re awaiting fire certification for the hotel building and there are issues there that we’re working on as well but it was never any intention to move people into the hotel until both issues were sorted out, we don’t put people into unsafe situations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition TDs have accused the Government of “failing” to act on the crisis of refugee accommodation following “vicious” protests in Dublin at the weekend.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to “take charge” and co-ordinate a cross-departmental response.

“The failure to address refugee accommodation is at the heart of this issue and this is a failure of Government,” she said.

The Department of Integration “cannot shoulder this crisis alone,” Ms Bacik added. She has called on the Taoiseach to “take charge” and ensure better co-ordination across departments.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said he will not accept the “normalising” of refugees sleeping in tents and “becoming a target for hate and vitriol”.

He criticised the “lack of urgency” from the Government and accused the Taoiseach of “an absolute abdication of responsibility” in failing to guarantee the protection of refugees.

He said it “can’t be allowed to continue” that communities are uninformed about the housing of refugees in their local area and called on the Government to clearly set out its plans.

“I’m not believing there is the right level of urgency,” Mr Gannon said. “And I’m wondering, is the lack of urgency a tactic? Is it to demotivate people from coming here?

“Is this a tactic? Leave people in tents so as to dissuade them from coming here?”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett accused anti-refugee protesters of turning “a tense situation into a very, very nasty and dangerous situation”.

He spoke after anti-immigration protests at Dublin’s Sandwith Street on Friday, where people staying at a makeshift camp subsequently had their tents destroyed.

Mr Boyd Barrett added: “A huge amount of the responsibility for what happened in Sandwith Street lies with the Government as well.

“The Government have shamefully failed asylum seekers, leaving hundreds of them living in tents with nowhere to live in a very, very vulnerable position. They have also let down working-class communities.”

In a statement to the Independent.ie, a spokesperson for the Department of Integration said: “In seeking to address the issues of unaccommodated international protection applicants currently and to prevent homelessness, the department is using Magowna House to accommodate adult male asylum seekers since Monday 15th of May.

"Properties such as Magowna House and others throughout the country are fundamental to the accommodation of vulnerable people.

"The pressure on the State to accommodate over 84,000 people currently has led to significant shortages particularly for the international protection cohort. All of the limited accommodation capacity within the IPAS system is currently being used.

"While peaceful protest for communities is a right, international protection applicants also have a right to live peacefully in what is essentially their new home in Ireland while their application is being assessed by the Department of Justice,” they added.

