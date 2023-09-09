The Lion King returns to the Bord Gáis this month with Dublin actor as villain

Thandazile Soni who plays Rafiki in The Lion King at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Brian Gilligan who plays Scar in The Lion King at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Actor Brian Gilligan makes his hometown debut as an iconic Disney villain in The Lion King at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this month.

The production plays a limited season in Dublin from Thursday, September 28 to Saturday, November 11, and Mr Gilligan told the Irish Independent that it is both “nerve-wracking and exciting” to perform at home.

The actor said it is “great” to play Scar, though said: “Physically and mentally, it can be tiring and exhausting, but it's so fulfilling and rewarding. “There's a lot about him that's very multifaceted.

“He has everything from sarcasm to darkness to great humour. You either love him or you hate him and it’s just trying to balance those strands every single time you go out (on stage) and play him.”

His favourite moment in the show is when the “true nature of Scar” is revealed to the audience.

“It’s not necessarily that I love how he’s massively evil – or like, totally corrupted,” the actor jokes.

“I really love that, as an actor, finding the nuances in the light and in the shade, even though I don’t think there is a lot of light to him.”

He admits “a lot” of the most passionate reactions to Scar’s villainy come from the younger members of the audience. "At the confrontation scene when he says, ‘tell them who is responsible for Mufasa's death’, one in every ten shows you might hear a kid go ‘you are!’

“And I’m just standing there going, ‘You’re right. And I can’t disagree with you because I’m trying to play the feckin’ role’,” he laughs.

“We had one brilliant one previously where - I wasn’t on but the guy who played the role, Richard Hurst, was on – Scar went on to do the eulogy and he said, ‘So it is with a heavy heart that I assume the throne’ and there was a man (in his 20s) who said ‘Oh no you don’t, you effing....’ - he just kind of lost it, he was so involved in the story.”

South African actress Thandi Soni, who plays Rafiki, said the musical is a timeless story and one that continues to resonate with audiences.

"It talks to you sometimes and reminds you of your own life,” she told the Irish Independent.

“When Nala sings Shadowland, that song takes me back every time.

“When I’m homesick, I have to be closer to the stage where I can listen to her. I think of the time when I was at home, longing for something to bigger to happen in my life, in my career and nothing was happening.”

When she was asked to sing the song in her audition, she said it “touched a nerve.”

“Because I was like, this song is talking about my life. With this show, if they can take me, that will change my life.”

THE LION KING runs at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from Thursday 28 September - Saturday 11 November 2023. Tickets priced at €26.50 are available now through Ticketmaster.