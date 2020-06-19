'The limit does not exist' - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar quotes Mean Girls in latest announcement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a Dublin Bus in Dublin city centre encouraging passengers to wear face masks on public transport (Niall Carson/PA)

Perhaps in bid to show he's not a regular Taoiseach but a cool Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar quoted Mean Girls in his latest announcement about the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Mr Varadkar appeared to reference the 2004 cult comedy - which starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams - as he spoke about the easing of lockdown restrictions.

He said: "Some have asked whether there is a limit to what we can achieve. My answer is that the limit does not exist."

Throughout the pandemic, the Fine Gael leader has referenced Seámus Heaney, Dermot Kennedy, Lord of The Rings and even The Terminator in his speeches.

Earlier this month Mr Varadkar was challenged by Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin to quote Mean Girls in a speech.

Speaking on the 2FM Breakfast With Doireann and Eoghan, the actor bet the Taoiseach €50 he couldn't reference the movie in his next address.

This came after Mr Varadkar previously quoted Astin's Lord of The Rings character Samwise Gamgee by saying: "In the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out all the clearer."

Online Editors