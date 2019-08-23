The sun is set to make one of its final appearances of the summer this weekend after a dull week of pouring rain and grey skies.

The last hurrah of the summer: Temperatures expected to soar to 24 degrees for final sunny spell of season

Met Éireann forecaster Harm Luijkx said that while tomorrow will be cloudier in the west of the country, sunseekers in east and southeast will be graced with temperatures as high as 24 degrees.

"Tomorrow is going to be a bit cloudier because there's a bit of an Atlantic front coming in, especially over the west of the country probably more cloudy and dull conditions. But it's going to be another warm day and in the east you'll see some sunshine breaking through again on Saturday, and temperatures could even be 23 or 24 degrees tomorrow.

"But then the west will be about 17/18 and it will be a bit cooler so there will be a bit of a split," he said.

Temperatures will drop to 11 and 14 degrees at night time, and winds will be light variable with some spots of drizzly rain.

Sunday will be another warm day as temperatures will hit between 18 and 22 degrees.

"Then on Sunday, it looks to be dry countrywide again with sunshine in many places breaking through. Temperatures between 18 and 22, so another warm day," Mr Luijkx said.

Mr Luijkx expects the sun-scorched weekend to continue into next week until rain drifts in from the west throughout the rest of the country.

"Monday will still be good in the east with warm weather but there's rain coming in from the west later on Monday and it will slowly spread across the country and that could be the end of this spell of warm weather, but we could have warm weather in September again.

The rest of today will be dry as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 23 degrees.

"It's going to be dry today, it's going to be warm as well. Temperatures here are going to go up between 18 and 23 degrees. The warmer sides will be in the east and the midlands of the country.

"It will be a bit cooler in the south coast, it might be a bit misty there. 18 degrees in the south coast and 23 further to the east and midlands area," he said.

Online Editors