The largest gathering of American Irish legislators in 100 years is to meet next month in the US.

In advance of the gathering, which will take place at the National Conference of State Legislatures Summit in November, the Irish launch of the American Irish State Legislators Caucus took place today.

A number of caucuses are currently established in the US, which are broken up by State and each wing is co-chaired by two Republican and two Democratic legislators.

Today’s Irish launch took place in the Round Room of the Mansion House and it said its core aim is to strengthen the economic, cultural, and political links between the US and Ireland.

The launch outlined that support for the Good Friday Agreement and the Peace Process is the bedrock of the caucuses’ guiding principles.

Today’s launch was attended by Robin Vos, who is a representative for the President of the National Conference of State Legislators, which has 7,383 members. He is also a member of the American Irish State Legislators Caucus.

He said: “My ancestors are from Armagh and I am proud of my Irish heritage, I and my colleagues who have Irish heritage or those who are supporters of Ireland are delighted to behere in the Historic Mansion House the home of the First Dáil for the Irish launch of the American Irish State legislators Caucus.”

Also speaking at the launch was Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, who is co-chair of the newly established American Irish State Legislator Caucus in New Jersey.

"The caucus is a great way to continue to strengthen the links between Ireland and the US and to continue to support Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement and the Peace Process,” she said.

Cathaoirleach Senator Mark Daly also attended the launch as he has engaged with State Senators and Representatives from Maine to Hawaii and from Alaska to Florida to assist in the establishment of new caucuses this year.

These caucuses join existing long-established caucuses in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania among others.

He said: “As the American Irish State Legislatures Caucus is open to those who have no Irish heritage it would mean that those who may not have Irish ancestry and who transition from state politics to national politics in the US would be engaged and informed on issues of mutual interest to the US and Ireland and of course the Good Friday Agreement and Peace Process.”