A Dublin mother-of-two is offering families who are struggling financially the chance to rent a communion dress and get their hair and make-up done for free.

A Dublin mother-of-two is offering families who are struggling financially the chance to rent a communion dress and get their hair and make-up done for free.

'The Keepsake Box' - Woman whose boyfriend was killed outside Dublin nightclub gives something back

Kirsty-Cyane McGill (32) was inspired to give something back after going through an extremely tough time following the death of her partner last May.

She also faced homelessness after her landlord told her she was moving back home, but later put the house back up for rent for an extra €650 per month. "I have had a lot of time off to reflect and I know how it feels to feel alone, struggle and stress about kids, home life and finances," she said.

Kirsty and Christopher with her two children, Kayleen and Rylan

"As communion and confirmation time is coming up, I would like to ease the burden on another mum. I have beautiful dresses that are my daughter's and I am a hair and make-up artist, so I'm offering a blow dry and make-up for the mum. "Thankfully after a lot of worry I found us a new home, so I am fully aware of the stress and strain on people in that position right now. Which is why I am trying to help if even in only a very small way."

Kirsty's partner of five years, Christopher Fitzgerald (34), died last May after he suffered serious injuries following an incident in Swords, Co Dublin. Daniel Fitzgerald from Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, was later charged with his death.

One of the communion dresses being offered

All Christopher's organs were donated and Kirsty said she hopes this idea will be a nice tribute to her late partner, who she described as the "most caring person in the world." "He brought so much love and laughter into our life. He was spontaneous and loved meeting new people. He would do anything to help others, I know that sounds cliche but he honestly would," Kirsty told Independent.ie.

"He had the biggest heart and my life will never be the same with out him. We met when I was 15-years-old and reunited after 11 years, we became inseparable. Swimming in the Forty Foot every morning together. He was my partner and my best friend, my only support and did everything for myself and the kids.

"I am utterly heartbroken he was taken so soon but I am so grateful he was in our life’s and I hope I can make him proud with this lovely idea. He would've absolutely loved it."

Since she posted her idea on Facebook, Kirsty has been inundated with messages from people offering their own dresses and she has now set up a page called 'The Keepsake Box'. "I have had a couple of hair stylists and make-up artists offer to help me. And people have offered communion dresses, suits, accessories, confirmation dresses and outfits. Even a christening gown. I know it’s not saving lives but Christopher has already done that.️ Everyone can do that by signing a organ donor card with their loved ones today."

Kirsty has asked for anyone who wants to donate outfits or accessories, or any stylists and make-up artists who want to volunteer, to contact The Keepsake Box via Facebook.

Online Editors