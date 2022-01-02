The Irish WWII pilot feted by the stars, and stripes

Now is a time for remembering, very often loved ones or those who played some significant part in our lives.

This year a man I only ever met once and didn’t even know was dead has, strangely, been on my mind.

Rooting through some old notebooks looking for a particular reference, I turned a page and saw a scrawled note: Francis Leadon (aged 95), No 9, St Stephen’s Green (The Stephen’s Green Club) 12.30am.

It was a lunch date on July 12, 2018. The unexpected memory made me wonder what happened to the old boy. RIP.ie informed me that Francis Leadon, born January 19, 1923, had died in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on August 4, 2019, a little over a year after our meeting.

My notebook continues: Lancaster pilot, Second World War, badly injured in crash landing.

“The medical treatment by Irish doctors restored me to life,” he said.

What I recall most is that when we sat down to lunch in the dining room of the club, one of the waitresses came over specially to greet him, as one would an old friend rather than a customer.

He too was gracious, picking up a conversation with her that might have taken place a year before, as he ordered a nice bottle of wine for our lunch.

Even though I didn’t know him, I immediately knew that he was a lovely old man.

Then, to my disappointment, he suggested that we enjoy lunch and not bother about doing a story for the paper. It wasn’t missing the story that irked me, it was that after his opening lines, I knew I was lunching with an extraordinary man, who had lived an extraordinary life.

So, despite his reticence, I scribbled a few notes as we talked, which remained unwritten until now when I began to recall why we were having lunch together in the first place.

Earlier that year I had written an obituary of a little-known Irish actress called Peggy Cummins, who had died around the Christmas period.

She was once quite famous in Hollywood, and later among film aficionados, having starred in the 1949 film Gun Crazy, later famously remade with Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty as Bonnie and Clyde.

Weeks after the obituary appeared, I got a letter from a Francis Leadon, saying he had enjoyed the piece and that he had actually met Peggy Cummins, in Hollywood in 1946.

Also intriguing was his address, The Clock Tower, Tullynally, Castle, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

So, I rang the number he had left and out of that conversation came lunch at his club. Both of us, it seems, were believers in the joy of chance encounters.

He told me that he had falsified his age to join the Royal Air Force at the outbreak of World War II.

Leadon had shown an aptitude for flying and a fearlessness that led him to volunteer for the Pathfinders Squadron.

His job was to find the targets assigned to the bombers following behind, and hold that position until they arrived and carried out their mission.

The attrition rate was horrendous.

But even after the war in Europe ended, he and 16 other Lancaster pilots had volunteered to go to the Far East to fight with the US army against the Japanese.

The Americans were so grateful that when that conflict ended, they were brought to the United States by their hosts for a ‘thank you tour’.

Even at the age of 95, Francis had a twinkle in his eye as he told of touching down in Los Angeles, where he and his companions were feted like celebrities at glamorous cocktail parties and receptions in Hollywood.

“We met Olivia de Havilland, Peggy Cummins, Victor McLaglen, Maureen O’Hara — she was so beautiful,” he told me. “We went to hooleys with them. We were introduced to Errol Flynn and Erich Korngold, who had composed the music for Captain Blood, and David Niven. We couldn’t do anything wrong, we couldn’t spend a shilling, or a dollar.”

All those years later, he was still thrilled by the experience, which included flying over the White House when they arrived in Washington DC and carrying out the same manoeuvre over the Empire State building in New York.

But it wasn’t just celebrities he wished to remember that day in the Kildare Street Club. It was the litany of young men from neutral Ireland who dared and indeed died fighting with the Allies against Hitler. De Valera was “very cute”, he said. “He insisted on neutrality, but he didn’t stop us actually going over there.”

His memory was sharp as he recalled the people he knew, most of them now long gone. JC Kelly-Rogers, from Dún Laoghaire, who flew Winston Churchill during the war and later became MD of Aer Lingus; Don Bennett, flying from Foynes to the US, who joined up when the war started; Tim Vigors, “married six times and when he died left no money, but he was a brilliant fighter pilot”.

Air Marshal Harold Maguire, from Kerry, was a former spitfire pilot; Fred ‘Turkey’ Rainsford from Castlebar; Pat Collins from Fairview, Dublin who flew a mission to attack Hitler’s secret mountain bunker; Jim Redmond, a flight officer and doctor who went to Rhodesia after the war, but came back to Tipperary; Brian Considine of Dublin; Bob Burke; WH ‘Bluey’ Gardiner from Ballina; and Air Chief Marshal ‘Paddy’ (Lord) Bandon, from Cork.

“Of course, it was dangerous. They wouldn’t let two pilots fly in one plane, there were so few of us they couldn’t afford to lose any. But I would not have missed one single minute of it,” he told me. “They put Benzedrine tablets in our coffee to keep us fired up.

“There were so many wonderful characters, Matt Murray from Longford; drinking pink gin with (Lord) Kilbracken; Joey Dillon, 15th Pathfinders wireless operator; air ace Victor Beamish from Dunmanway, Co Cork, who was killed in an air battle over the English Channel in 1942.”

When not flying, Francis Leadon was in Newmarket riding horses for Sir Cecil Boyd-Rochfort, originally from Mullingar, who was later trainer to Queen Elizabeth II.

“I have enjoyed everywhere I went and everyone I met. You have to make the best you can. It is still great to be able to get up in the morning and put on your socks and shoes,” he said.

Our lunch, Francis told me, was not about him but the friends and companions of his youth, those he could still recall. The survivors, when they came back home, were mostly recruited by another friend, Percy ‘Darby’ Kennedy from Kildare, to work with the fledgling national carrier, Aer Lingus, where he was chief pilot.

Francis Leadon was one of them, coming back to Ireland in 1946. But he soon grew tired of civil aviation after the excitement of combat and rejoined the RAF, volunteering to join the American forces flying supplies to beleaguered Berlin, then blockaded by the Red Army.

He finally came back to live in Ireland in 1969 with his wife Eve, working as bloodstock sales manager of Aer Turas, transporting horses to race meetings in Britain. He became a familiar figure on the racecourses of both countries. He also kept a small plane and flew to his former air base in England for reunions, until he was 94.

As we stood on the steps of his club, saying our goodbyes, Francis Leadon looked out over St Stephen’s Green and said with pride: “There are no skies like Irish skies.”