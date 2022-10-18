The Irish Times names new editor

The Irish Times has named a new editor to succeed the departing Paul O’Neill.

Assistant editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic will take up the post on October 26, the newspaper announced today.

Mr Mac Cormaic has previously held a number of positions at the paper, including foreign affairs correspondent, legal affairs correspondent, Paris correspondent and migration correspondent.

Mr Mac Cormaic, who has been an assistant editor since 2017, is also the author of The Supreme Court, published by Penguin Ireland.

"Honoured (and delighted) to have been appointed Editor of The Irish Times. I’m beyond proud to have the chance to work with such exceptionally talented journalists,” Mr Mac Cormaic wrote on Twitter after his appointment was announced today.