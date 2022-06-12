The Irish splashed the cash to the tune of €84m daily in May

People in Ireland spent €15m more on airline travel in May when compared with figures from the previous month.

Consumer spending on flying abroad was up 24pc after the lifting of international travel restrictions, which is up 268pc when compared with May 2021.

As of today, Sunday, passengers traveling to the US from Ireland are no longer required to show a negative Covid test but must present evidence of vaccination.

In Ireland, a total of €84m was spent daily last month as consumer spending increased by 4pc.

But while many people spread their wings and headed abroad for the first time post-Covid, spending on domestic hotels fell by over €4m in May 2022, a drop of 8pc. Spending in pubs was down 2pc with no big change when it came to restaurants.

Read More

As proof of how much the airline sector has recovered, there has been an increase of 1,102pc when compared with figures taken from the height of the Covid-19 restrictions in May 2020.

Data taken from over one million card transactions by AIB customers during last month also reveal the huge trend towards digital payments. Consumers spent over €11m a day using their digital wallet on their Smartphones, an increase of 7pc.

When it came to spending on Electronics and groceries, there was very little change while clothing, hardware, homewares were all up, as was health and beauty, which rose 7pc.

The day after May 27, when most people got paid, was cited as the busiest day of the month for consumer spending.

John Brennan, AIB Head of SME Banking, said that Irish consumers are taking advantage of the significantly reduced restrictions on travel.

“The hotel and pub trades saw a decrease in spending in May. But it should be noted that this reduction was expected since the Easter break, which drives domestic demand, fell on the previous month. Spend in these sectors is still multiple times higher than it was during this time in 2021,” he said.