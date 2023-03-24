independent

The Irish fashion designer who has dressed Oprah, Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift on returning home to Ballyheigue

The 56-year-old is relocating from the US to his native Kerry with husband Pascal Guillermie

Don O&rsquo;Neill (left) and his husband Pascal Guillermie will move from Brooklyn, New York to Ballyheigue, Co Kerry in the coming months. Photo: Ciara O'Donnell Expand
Oprah Winfrey wore a dress designed by Don O'Neill when accepting her honorary Oscar in 2011. Photo: Disney Expand
Bairbre Power

After an illustrious career that included dressing some of the most famous women in the world, Don O’Neill is packing up boxes of memories in New York and moving home to his native Kerry.

International accolades for his work have poured in over the years. He has dressed A-list stars for the red carpet and magazine covers.

