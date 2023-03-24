The Irish fashion designer who has dressed Oprah, Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift on returning home to Ballyheigue

After an illustrious career that included dressing some of the most famous women in the world, Don O’Neill is packing up boxes of memories in New York and moving home to his native Kerry.

International accolades for his work have poured in over the years. He has dressed A-list stars for the red carpet and magazine covers.

He has worked with a diverse mix of people, from Nicole Kidman, Taylor Swift and Julia Roberts to Carrie Underwood, Amy Poehler, Christine Baranski and Angela Bassett.

Oprah Winfrey – the queen of daytime TV – was such a big fan of the Irish designer’s work that she chose to wear one of his signature crunchy sequinned gowns to collect her honorary Oscar in 2011.

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Close Don with Oprah Julia Roberts wearing one of Don's Theia dresses Carrie Underwood wearing a Don ONeill Theia dress Grainne Seoige wore a bespoke Don ONeill beaded gown for her 2019 wedding Seoige sisters both wearing Don O'Neill Theia gowns in Dublin Zendaya wearing Don O'Neill Amy Poehler wearing Don O'Neill Angela Bassett wearing Don O'Neill gown / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Don with Oprah

However, the pandemic and the ripples it triggered in business have changed O’Neill’s priorities in life. The brutal schedules of the fashion industry have led to a shift in perspective.

Being the person celebrities want to be dressed by comes with a heavy weight of pressure which eventually takes a toll.

“I didn’t realise I was burnt out until Covid happened,” said O’Neill (56), who is moving home to Ballyheigue with his French-born husband, Pascal Guillermie.

“I got to step back. I was able to take a big breath, to be grateful for what I did but realise that I couldn’t keep that pace up forever and that it was time to step away.

I guess I needed a new lens to actually appreciate what I had in my life with Pascal, who is my rock

“We had 30 years extraordinary here – the stuff dreams are made of. We are looking to writing the next chapter in Ireland.

“Working like we have in New York since 1993, you just work like crazy and you kind of lose perspective. I felt it was like you had your hand on the sewing machine all the time and you couldn’t take it off.

“There’s that saying, you’re only as good as your last collection. You knew there would be an expiration date, you just didn’t know when it would be.”

O’Neill was creative director of the Theia fashion brand he named after the Greek goddess.

It was, he says, “a crushing blow” when, in June 2020, he and his team lost their jobs as the brand was repositioned by its owners.

His next chapter saw him sitting down to write a book about his many adventures in the world of international fashion.

Expand Close Oprah Winfrey wore a dress designed by Don O'Neill when accepting her honorary Oscar in 2011. Photo: Disney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oprah Winfrey wore a dress designed by Don O'Neill when accepting her honorary Oscar in 2011. Photo: Disney

Now that he is returning to familiar surroundings, O’Neill couldn’t be happier.

“I guess I needed a new lens to actually appreciate what I had in my life with Pascal, who is my rock,” he said.

“Ballyheigue is truly my happy place. I’ve worn it on my sleeve, it’s ingrained in my heart and that’s where we’re going to start our exciting new chapter at the end of the summer.”

The couple met in France at the Opera National de Lyon in 1993, when Guillermie was a dancer and O’Neill was sewing in the costume department.

They married in Ballyheigue in 2016 but fate almost dashed their dreams of coming home when O’Neill and another man got caught in a rip current after they went to the rescue of a swimmer.

“After that incident last September, it made me all the more determined to live life to the full, whatever that brings,” he said.

“We cannot wait to fashion a new future for ourselves and we have lots of exciting plans with family and friends.”

O’Neill has designed for Irish clients such as Sabina Higgins, while he designed Gráinne Seoige’s wedding dress in 2019

O’Neill, who was awarded an honorary doctorate from University College Cork in 2015, added: “I’ve had success and now I want other people to taste what I had and to help people in my own way.

“I want to use 30 years of extraordinary experience and share that knowledge, pass it on and help the new generation of people coming up.”

Having finished his book, he is looking forward to the next phase of his career which will involve consultancy work, collaborations and maybe even some broadcasting and TV work, which he says he would love.

His husband is a florist but he may branch out too and work as a wedding planner.

O’Neill has designed for Irish clients such as Sabina Higgins, while he designed Gráinne Seoige’s wedding dress in 2019.

In a new creative project, he is one of the artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Thousands of postcard-size art works will be auctioned at €65 each, but the artist will only be revealed once the sale is over.

Viewing starts next Friday, March 31, on incognito.ie.

“I really enjoyed doing three art works for the charity and it was a break from writing,” he says.

“I have so many memories, like the time I entered a competition in the Irish Independent in 1986 in the hopes of winning second prize.

“I ended up winning first place – a scholarship to the Barbara Bourke College of Fashion Design in Dublin. The rest, as they say, is history.”