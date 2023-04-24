| 7.6°C Dublin

‘The IRA killed my brother because he stood up for an innocent teenager’

Heartbroken: Eleanor King with a picture of her brother Andrew, who was killed in July 1998
Andrew Kearney

Heartbroken: Eleanor King with a picture of her brother Andrew, who was killed in July 1998

Andrew Madden

“What happened to my brother set a precedent, now these people still think they can get away with these attacks, even today”.

Eleanor King was speaking about the murder of her brother, Andrew Kearney, who was killed by the IRA in a paramilitary-style shooting just three months after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

