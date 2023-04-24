‘The IRA killed my brother because he stood up for an innocent teenager’

“What happened to my brother set a precedent, now these people still think they can get away with these attacks, even today”.

Eleanor King was speaking about the murder of her brother, Andrew Kearney, who was killed by the IRA in a paramilitary-style shooting just three months after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

His alleged crime? Standing up to a senior republican from Ardoyne.

Mr Kearney was cradling his two-week-old daughter when he was dragged from a flat in north Belfast by an IRA gang in July 1998 and shot three times, once in each leg and once in his ankle.

He managed to crawl to a lift, which the IRA had jammed. They had also ripped out an emergency telephone. He subsequently bled to death.

“It’s crazy that these attacks are still happening now, there’s no excuse for it, and some of the victims are young children,” Ms King said.

“What happened to Andrew, it was right after the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process was still very much fragile. I think no one was brought to book for what happened because they didn’t want to rock the boat. Everyone knows exactly who murdered Andrew.”

Expand Close Andrew Kearney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Kearney

Ms King said what happened to her brother “set a precedent” and since then perpetrators of such attacks continue to think they can “get away with it”.

A fortnight before Mr Kearney’s murder, he was in a pub on the Falls Road when a senior republican threatened his girlfriend’s 18-year-old cousin. Mr Kearney intervened, a fight broke out and the republican was knocked out — a public humiliation that would not be tolerated.

Two weeks later, Mr Kearney was watching TV in his flat in the New Lodge as his daughter was sleeping beside him.

An eight-man IRA gang burst into his home and dragged him to a nearby lift, shooting him once in each leg and in one of his ankles.

Help could not be summoned quickly as the emergency phone was pulled out and the lift jammed.

Mr Kearney’s girlfriend found him lying in a pool of blood and ran down 16 flights of stairs to a neighbouring block of flats where she was able call for assistance. By the time paramedics had arrived, Mr Kearney had bled to death.

“Over the years, I’ve gone to everyone to try to get some justice for Andrew, because of what happened to him people think he was a drug dealer and all sorts, but all he did was stand up for an innocent teenager,” Ms King said.

“I went to the IRA and they apologised to me, but what good does that do if they won’t do it publicly?

“These attacks just carry on and show no sign of stopping.

“Every time I hear about one of these attacks it brings me back to what happened to my brother.

“It’s 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement and I won’t let him be forgotten.”