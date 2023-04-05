‘The Indo Daily’ podcast wins top prize at European media awards

THE Indo Daily has won the Best Podcast award at the European Digital Media Awards.

The Irish Independent’s flagship podcast beat competition from across Europe to claim the coveted prize in what marks a major milestone for the relatively new production.

The podcast, which was launched just 18 months ago, is presented on a rotating basis by Siobhán Maguire, Kevin Doyle, Fionnán Sheahan and Denise Calnan.

The awards are run by the Worldwide Association of News Publications (WAN IFRA) and are considered among the most prestigious in the media industry.

The Indo Daily entry focused on how the podcast seeks to bring the newsroom to listeners, with the aim of giving each episode an authenticity that engenders trust.

In 2022, the Irish Independent prioritised building an audio brand and output that could turn the newspaper’s readers into listeners and attract a new audience who would not be traditional newspaper buyers.

The entry noted: “In a media landscape that is changing at a rapid and often unpredictable pace, we identified a greater need to be where the audience are.”

The judges were provided with listening material from a variety of episodes including a two-part special on Lance Armstrong’s downfall and the story of an inexplicable Dublin catfishing incident. It also featured original reporting on the war in Ukraine, a profile of former FAI boss John Delaney and a nostalgic look back at the kidnapping of Shergar.

The Indo Daily was shortlisted in the final three with entries from Sweden and Romania.

News of the win comes after the podcast was also nominated in recent days for the New York Festivals Radio Awards 2023.

Editor-in-chief of Mediahuis Ireland Cormac Bourke described the win as “a huge achievement” for the audio team and the wider newsroom.

“What has made The Indo Daily such a success in a short space of time is the buy-in from our journalists who want to tell their stories in new ways. The same values long associated with our print products lend themselves to audio.

“This also means the stories uncovered by our team are reaching a wider audience than ever before.”

Head of Audio Mary Carroll said: “The fact we can draw on such a wide pool of journalistic talent allows us go behind the scenes of the news and explore a variety of topics from the worlds of health, crime, politics, sport, popular culture and more.”