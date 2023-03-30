‘The Indo Daily’ podcast shortlisted for European Digital Media Awards

The podcast was also recently nominated for the New York Festivals Radio Awards

The winners of the Digital Media Awards Europe will be announced next week

The Indo Daily podcast has been shortlisted for the 2023 Digital Media Awards Europe, in the Best Podcast category.

Independent.ie’s flagship current affairs audio offering is presented by Siobhán Maguire, Denise Calnan, Fionnán Sheahan and Kevin Doyle, who bring the news to life with a fresh podcast every weekday.

It has been shortlisted for the European honour alongside Swedish outlet Goteborgs-Posten’s Nyhetsshowen and Romanian publication Ringier Sportal’s The Sports Teacher.

The Indo Daily is the only Irish publication to be shortlisted among the competition’s nine categories. The winners will be announced next week.

It comes after the podcast was also nominated last week for the New York Festivals Radio Awards 2023. Two Indo Daily episodes received a nod and it was also nominated under the News Podcast section.

The two-part Indo Daily series titled “Lance Armstrong and me - Paul Kimmage on his part in bringing down the disgraced cyclist” was shortlisted under the Narrative and Documentary Podcast category.

The podcast episode focusing on the Frank McCann murders was also nominated under the Serialised Podcast category by the New York panel.

The Real Health podcast, hosted by fitness expert Karl Henry, also got a nomination for the US awards.

Digital Media Awards Europe’s organisers said those shortlisted for the annual awards are “an example of best practices in digital subscriptions, product innovation, data and video”.

Congratulating The Indo Daily team on the nomination, Editor-in-Chief at Mediahuis Ireland, Cormac Bourke, said: “Being shortlisted for the Digital Media Awards is further recognition of the progress Mediahuis Ireland is making in the digital space.

“In little over a year The Indo Daily has built a loyal and growing audience. It’s wonderful that it comes so soon after the nominations for the New York Festivals Radio Awards last week.”

The Independent.ie audio team is led by Mary Carroll, along with John Smith, Tabitha Monahan, Garrett Mulhall, Gavin Hennessy and Niall McMonagle.