‘The horrifying scenes of 1944 are reality again’: Sean Pollock's horror as his Ukrainian family take shelter from Putin’s army

Reporter Sean Pollock reveals his last, desperate conversation with members of his family in Ukraine as Putin’s army began to invade a sovereign democracy

Sean Pollock outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Sean Pollock outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Picture by Gerry Mooney

As Russian missiles pierced Ukraine’s skies early last Thursday morning, a nation was awakened by blazing flashes and earth-shattering explosions. Among them were several members of my Ukrainian family.

While I was sitting here in Ireland in my warm, safe bed watching these terrifying events unfold on my television, my relatives were forced to shelter in the basement of an apartment block. Only 12 hours before, they would have been going about their business as usual, like you or I.

