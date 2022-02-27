‘The horrifying scenes of 1944 are reality again’: Sean Pollock's horror as his Ukrainian family take shelter from Putin’s army

As Russian missiles pierced Ukraine’s skies early last Thursday morning, a nation was awakened by blazing flashes and earth-shattering explosions. Among them were several members of my Ukrainian family.

While I was sitting here in Ireland in my warm, safe bed watching these terrifying events unfold on my television, my relatives were forced to shelter in the basement of an apartment block. Only 12 hours before, they would have been going about their business as usual, like you or I.

Dazed, confused and no doubt scared, they would not have known the true horror unfolding outside. When they realised, I can’t imagine the dread they felt. Russia had decided to launch a full-scale invasion of their homeland. War had come to their front door.

While explosions tore through homes across the villages, towns and cities of Ukraine, my relatives still had the courage to message us to say they were OK.

“We are all together,” read one message sent just hours after the invasion began. Another simply said: “I’ve never heard the awful sounds of artillery fire before.”

On that devastating morning, the anxiety I felt in the pit of my stomach was like nothing I had encountered before. The land of my late grand-dad — who managed to instil a deep love for the Ukrainian nation across three generations of my immediate family — was under attack from the same country that forced him to leave and never come back 78 years ago.

It was not the first time my family had experienced shelling at the hands of invaders. Around 11 years ago, my mum and I found a case in my grandparents’ house shortly after my gran passed away. Inside it, we found letters my grandad had sent to his brother in the immediate aftermath of World War II.

In 1944, my grandad found his village was on the front line of that war. Bombs would soon turn that village to shreds.

He observed the horrors of war first hand. When the shells stopped, he emerged from a forest near his home passing scenes of chaos that no one could ever mentally prepare for. Yet, despite his home being destroyed, he found his parents alive.

“When I said ‘Mama, Tato [Dad]’, everyone just came alive,” he wrote. “They didn’t believe their eyes. The Bolsheviks [Russian/Soviet forces] told them that I was captured.”

It would be one of the last times my grandad saw them alive. Both suffered terribly at the hands of the advancing Russians. My grandad eventually ended up in the UK, dying not long after Ukraine, the country he loved so dearly, gained its independence in 1991. He never got to go home.

It disgusts me the same scenes my Grandad witnessed during that terrible war in 1944 are now a reality for Ukrainians in 2022. A modern, sovereign democracy has been rocked to its core as a foreign regime, led by Vladimir Putin, throws everything it can to destroy it.

Last week, before Russia’s invasion started, the signs were ominous. Front pages and news bulletins warned us about the horrors to come. Yet, despite this, my relatives and friends in Ukraine were unperturbed.

On Wednesday evening, I decided to call Andriy, a friend in Ukraine. While I was panicking about the potential for Putin to launch a brutal offensive, he was utterly calm.

“Now, we feel the same as normal times,” he reassured me. “Everything is normal. There are not so many people in shops or gas stations. Everything is as usual.”

Earlier that same day, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had declared a state of emergency, adding that he still did not believe Russia would launch a major assault. That state of emergency was to potentially include restrictions on the freedom of movement — which Andriy was concerned about.

“You have to stay in your region. No one knows how to do that,” he said.

“Everything stays the same; you can visit your relatives, shops. I want to visit my girlfriend this weekend.

“She had been ill with corona. She is now recovered, so I would like to see her.”

When it came to discussions around the war, Andriy was hopeful Russia would not escalate its invasion, which began in Crimea in 2014. “The Russians have made Ukraine more united,” he said. “The past eight years has made this situation worse for them, I suppose.”

As we discussed how life had changed in Ukraine since I last visited the country, Andriy made a point that at the time seemed innocuous. Thinking back to it now, I feel helpless as Ukrainians continue to face Russia alone.

“Politically, you know, it is a really strange feeling. I think that from year to year, we are going to stay alone against Russia.

“It is my opinion, but this crisis brought that opinion. Great Britain helped us; allies and other countries want to help us. It all depends on the USA. If they want to help us, everyone will help us.”

I asked Andriy if he believed the situation in Ukraine could improve as more time passed and it developed closer ties with Europe. He scoffed.

“I hope, but we have no chance because of our neighbour,” he said. “They won’t recognise us as the proprietor of our house. They want it for themselves.”

As we exchanged goodbyes, Andriy offered me the chance to come over to Ukraine in the summer.

The sunny disposition of our goodbye soon darkened. Just an hour later, I found out a no-fly zone had been declared all along Ukraine’s border with Russia. Military analysts were saying this meant Russia was about to attack.

That night I prayed for the first time since I was a teenager that no invasion would happen. Instead, I woke up in the morning to find Russia had bombed Ukraine.

Andriy made contact with me to say he was safe. His tone was different now, though. Fear had crept in for the future of his country.

The normality he described around him before had suddenly descended into panic. We find ourselves in a world now utterly different, thanks to a mad man called Putin.