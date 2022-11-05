‘The hardest thing was telling my dad’ – Meet the ‘boomerang emigrants’ leaving Ireland for the second time

They are what might be dubbed “boomerang emigrants”: Irish nationals who emigrated after the last crash, moved home after the recovery but are now leaving for pastures new again.

Nearly half a million people left Ireland in the six years after the 2008 financial crash. In times of crisis, it’s almost a reflex for people to leave. Quite often, they do so in the hope that they can return when the economy stabilises — and that’s what appears to have happened. In April last year, Ireland’s population was estimated to have passed five million for the first time since 1851. Part of this had to do with a high number of returning Irish nationals.

Some 65,200 people emigrated to Ireland in the year to April 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office. A total of 30,200 of these were returning Irish, the highest number since 2007. The estimated emigration figures for Irish nationals for the year to April this year were 28,900 returning and 27,600 leaving.

These figures date from the global pandemic. For much of it, we were locked down and the economy was on the edge. Hope should have been at a low ebb, but still people came home. Sadly, one national plight swiftly turned into another. A housing crisis and a cost-of-living squeeze merged and forced a new generation to reconsider their future here. However, those who left and returned are also re-evaluating their decisions. Some are planning to go once more. Others have already left.

One of these people is Mairead O’Callaghan. Originally from Ballybunion, Co Kerry, she emigrated to the western Australian city of Perth 10 years ago. She met her husband, Matt Grant, and they spent eight happy years there. With good work, friends and a great lifestyle, their life was prosperous, but O’Callaghan says they both knew they wanted to settle in Ireland. “That was always the plan,” she says. “We loved Australia but we missed our families. Then during Covid we found out that family members were ill so we made the decision to come back.”

The couple returned to Ireland with their two young children and settled in Tipperary. O’Callaghan had dreams of what it would be like when she returned but they did not match the reality. “My brother lives in Cork and I kept telling him that he would eventually be sick of me because I was planning to visit so much,” she recalls. “He warned me not to get ahead of myself and he was right. Life gets in the way and things are much different in Ireland than they are in Australia. We realised that early on.”

Her husband returned to work almost immediately, but the same did not happen for O’Callaghan, who works in the not-for-profit sector. The disparity in career opportunities made her question their life-changing decision. “It took me a while to find a role,” she says. “Then when I began working, I realised you can’t compare the two countries when it comes to work. We moved away initially to give ourselves the best chance to have fulfilling and successful careers and then give our children the best possible chance at a good life. While we love our families, we would never get those possibilities in Ireland.”

Housing also proved an problem for the couple and became one of the main catalysts in their decision to move back to Perth.

“We talked about buying a house,” O’Callaghan says. “We began the search but I immediately began to feel trapped and panicked. It was the expense of it and then looking at the [broader] current situation in Ireland. We talked about it and decided we had to go.”

Six weeks ago, O’Callaghan got on a flight from London to Perth with her two children. Her husband made the same trip last week. It wasn’t easy for the family but she says it was a necessary decision. “The hardest thing was telling my dad,” she says. “That was very difficult, but he was supportive. He understands why. It wasn’t easy moving our children again either, but they are young enough to be able to adapt easily. You have to do right by your family and that’s what we did.”

It’s not just families feeling the pressure. Young people who believed their travelling days were behind them are facing a changed reality.

Shauna Ní Eanna (25) moved home to Cork in November 2019 from France and says it was one of the worst decisions she has made.

“I don’t think I will ever get the same level of lifestyle and career choices here as I can get somewhere else,” she says. “Moving back here and living here is so much more expensive than in France. My salary was better there and so was my work/life balance. My social life was better.”

Rental prices were a major factor in Ní Eanna’s disappointment. “It felt like I was being conned,” she says. “I was being quoted €700 for a small room in a four-bedroom house in Kerry. It didn’t make sense to me.”

She now plans to move after Christmas to Dubai, where she will receive a tax-free income and employee benefits. “A lot of employers there will pay for your visa and there is a better healthcare system,” she says. “Some will even pay for your accommodation and set you up with a car. They are accommodating. You would not get that here.”

At the centre of her decision is a desire for fulfilment.

“I’m hoping for a better life for myself,” she says. “The reality in Ireland is you either get a really expensive mortgage that you will struggle to pay back or waste your money on rent. Where are the options? It feels like my own country doesn’t want me to stay.”

The pandemic also made some returnees reassess their relationship with the country.

Cork native Ruth Walsh (28) had returned home after a year in New York. Life and work was going well but she found the lockdowns strenuous and needed a change. She moved to Amsterdam with her boyfriend in March.

“Even after the pandemic, people were struggling in Ireland,” she says. “It felt heavy. We took a look at our lives and realised we wanted to prolong our youth. Amsterdam is relaxed but has so much for young people to do.”

Walsh says the Dutch capital is expensive but you get “bang for your buck”. The ‘30pc ruling’ also attracted her to the city: this is a tax break for employees who were hired abroad to work in the Netherlands. “It makes a big difference to your pay cheque every month,” she says.

“Our apartment is beautiful here and is located on a picturesque street. We wouldn’t get anything as nice or as big in Dublin for the price. The arts and culture scene was also a big factor in the move. It is buzzing here, but in Ireland it feels like it is flailing.”

So would another return home ever be on the horizon for Walsh? “For now, we are here indefinitely,” she says. “Ideally, we would like to be at home when we start a family but I think living abroad adds another layer to life. I want to get the most out of my life and living in Amsterdam is giving me that at the moment.”

For Ní Eanna, her plans are more complicated. “I don’t know,” she says. “I don’t know where the future will take me or how the situation will go in Ireland. Will it improve or not? Who knows. At the minute, taking everything into account, it does look like I’ll settle abroad.”

For O’Callaghan, the move back to Australia is permanent. “This is it now for us,” she says. “We are happy to just go back home and visit. There isn’t enough being done to make Ireland liveable. It’s sad but this is reality.

“Since coming back to Perth, I’ve had a lot of messages from people who had gone back home to try and settle. It sadly isn’t going to plan for them in Ireland.

“We definitely won’t be the only Irish people returning here for good.”