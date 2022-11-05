| 9.8°C Dublin

‘The hardest thing was telling my dad’ – Meet the ‘boomerang emigrants’ leaving Ireland for the second time

They left the country after the financial crisis but came back when the economy recovered. Now the housing crisis and cost-of-living squeeze are forcing them to pack up again

&lsquo;The hardest thing was telling my dad&rsquo;: Mairead O&rsquo;Callaghan, husband Matt Grant and their children, who have returned to Australia Expand
&lsquo;We wanted to prolong our youth&rsquo;: Ruth Walsh has moved to Amsterdam Expand
Heading to far-flung places: &lsquo;Boomerang emigrants&rsquo; are those who plan to move abroad for a second time. Posed photo by Liudmila Chernetska via Getty Expand

Édaein O’Connell

They are what might be dubbed “boomerang emigrants”: Irish nationals who emigrated after the last crash, moved home after the recovery but are now leaving for pastures new again.

Nearly half a million people left Ireland in the six years after the 2008 financial crash. In times of crisis, it’s almost a reflex for people to leave. Quite often, they do so in the hope that they can return when the economy stabilises — and that’s what appears to have happened. In April last year, Ireland’s population was estimated to have passed five million for the first time since 1851. Part of this had to do with a high number of returning Irish nationals.

