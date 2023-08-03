‘The hands of the two girls touching as though off to heaven together’ – funerals take place for Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16)

Mourners outside the family home of Dlava Mohamed in Clones, Co. Monaghan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The hearse carrying the coffin of Dlava Mohamed leaves the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan ahead of her funeral. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The remains of Kiea McCann are taken to her funeral mass in Clones. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

Frankie McCann places his hand on the coffin containing the body of his daughter Kiea. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

The funeral mass of Kiea McCann (17) has heard how her and her best friend Dlava Mohamed’s (16) hands were touching at the scene of the horror crash "as though they knew they were off to heaven together”.

Parish Priest Father John Chester told mourners how he sat with Kiea’s father Franky yesterday and listened to his account of trying to save both teenage girls when he arrived at the scene of the accident.

"No father should have to witness such a terrible scene,” Fr Chester said.

The best friends were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed near Clones as they made their ways to a debs ball on Monday night.

A funeral booklet for Kiea McCann used a photograph of the friends tightly embracing along with a poem which described the joy of finding “one true best friends”.

Funeral booklet shows best friends embracing

The inseparable pair will be remembered and buried at the same time in Clones and Dublin. An Islamic funeral is being held for Dlava at Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin ahead of burial in Newcastle Muslim Cemetery.

A hearse carrying Dlava's remains left the family home in Clones early this morning for the two-hour journey to the mosque. The prayer service for Dlava was told the crash "shook the entire Muslim community and the entire people of Ireland".

A bus was organised to bring family and students from Largy College to the mosque in Clonskeagh. Deputy Principal Michael Killen represented the school while Graham Tolan, a representative of Monaghan Garda Station, was also in attendance.

Students formed a guard of honour as Dlava’s white coffin was carried into the mosque.

Female pupils wearing headscarves watched the service from the balcony while male students remained downstairs.

After the prayer service, Dr Ali Selim, a senior member of staff at the Islamic Cultural Centre, said the tragedy had shocked the Muslim community across Ireland.

‘The hands of the two girls touching as though off to heaven together’ – funeral masses of Kiea McCann

"It's a very sad day, especially when you think of the circumstances of the (Mohamed) family," he said.

"They ran away from Syria because they didn't feel safe, looking for protection, and unfortunately the place where they thought they would be safe, they were hit with this tragedy.

"It's shocking for the community. I'd like to offer our sincere condolences to the whole family and the friends as well.

"The family members at this moment, they are unaware of the real sadness that they are going to face because there are a lot of people around them, but I believe by the time they're sitting around the table, and she's not there for dinner, or when they go in her room, and she's not in her room, that's the time when they feel it and that's the time when they need support from everybody."

Students from Largy College and Principal Sharon Magennis are among the mourners who have gathered at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones for Kiea’s funeral.

A candle was lit on the altar of the church in Clones in memory of Dlava.

Symbols presented before the mass in memory of Kiea included figures of Mickey and Minnie Mouse; a hair straightener; her iPhone and her Debs photo taken just hours before her death on Monday.

Father Chester, leading the mass, told mourners of Kiea's father Franky's frantic actions as he arrived at the scene of the crash and performed CPR on his daughter and her "soul friend" Dlava.

"The hands of the two girls touching as though they knew they were off to heaven together," Fr Chester said.

"No father should have to witness such a terrible scene."

He continued: "Friends at the McCann home yesterday stated how popular Kiea was among her friends. She had a great sense of humour, pleasantly mischievous and innocent. She, like her peers, was rarely off the iPhone keeping in touch. She kicked football with her close circle of friends, played pool, enjoyed music and the weekend discos. Kiea was kind, whole-hearted, genuine. She respected others irrespective of race and creed.

"The college community is heartbroken. It is a tragedy that, along with their families, the management, staff and fellow students will not get to see these amazing young women express the full potential of their kind spirits and abundance of gifts.”

The collision has left two people – a man in his 60s who was driving the vehicle along with a teenage sister of Dlava – in a serious condition in hospital. Anthony McGinn is being treated in Belfast while Auin Mohamed is in a Dublin hospital. Kiea’s 18-year-old date, Oisin Clerkin, a passenger in the car, suffered non life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Community gathers as the coffin of Dlava Mohamed arrives at the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan

Speaking before the funerals, Largy College principal Sharon Magennis described Dlava, who had just completed her Junior Cert exam, as “always very happy” and “bubbly”, and Kiea as “pleasant and courteous” and who had hoped to go on to study childcare.

Mourners outside the family home of Dlava Mohamed in Clones, Co. Monaghan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The school community has been overcome with grief and the Clones community is said to be in shock after the tragedy.

In a showing of respect and support, hundreds of locals formed a guard of honour in Clones this week as the two teenagers’ remains were brought back to their family homes.

People wept and comforted each other as the hearse carrying Kiea’s remains arrived in the town on Tuesday night, pausing for a moment outside Dlava’s home.

Women stood in the doorway of Dlava’s family home and sang a lament as her remains were brought into the house yesterday evening.

The victims’ families are said to be “hugely devastated” and suffering from shock and trauma after attending the scene in the aftermath of the crash.