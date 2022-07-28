‘The gym will be busy in heaven’ – popular fitness coach (32) laid to rest following Limerick crash

The funeral mass of “beautiful, bubbly, happy” Sharon Ryan (32) has taken place this afternoon in Co Mayo.

Sharon passed away after the car she was travelling in was involved in a collision in Co Limerick on Sunday night.

Mourners who gathered at St Joseph’s Church in Carras heard how she was a “beautiful, bubbly” personality whom “everybody that met her loved”.

“Proof of her popularity was the sheer amount of beautiful messages of condolence we have received since she passed away,” her sister Michelle said.

“She squeezed a lot into her 32 years - more than most would in 80. She will be desperately missed by her family and friends.

“Sharon was a promoter of gender equality long before it was trendy. Our previous Parish Priest came to the school and asked the boys if they wanted to serve Mass. She lobbied the priest to allow girls to serve too and was successful. After this, Sharon served at Mass on a regular basis” Michelle told the congregation.

Following her graduation from college in Sligo, Sharon emigrated to Australia to “begin a new life”. It was here she began her career in the fitness industry and “absolutely loved it”.

Upon returning home to Ireland, Sharon opened her own fitness and coaching business, Phoenix Fitness 247.

Fr Michael Gormally told the congregation that it is now the job of the community to be with the Ryan family following Sharon’s “tragic” death and “help them to cry and eventually pick up the pieces, and to make sense of this terrible, terrible tragedy.

“We ask the questions, why is someone so young, someone with so much yet to do and to offer, so much loving, living and caring to do, taken from us?

“That energy doesn’t die, that energy goes somewhere and we believe that energy is now in heaven.

“I’d say the gym in heaven is as busy as it ever was. Press ups, treadmills, there’s a great demand for the gym in heaven as she tries to sculpt all those up there who fell out of shape in one way or another,” Fr Gormally said.

Sharon lived in her family home in Carras during the Covid-19 pandemic and while “the world was in turmoil, here was a little bubble of happiness with barbecues and yoga,” Michelle said.

Sharon was a devoted aunt to her niece Holly, Michelle said, adding “I thought she would burst with excitement when I told her she was to be an aunt”.

The family thanked the community for the support they have received since Sharon’s passing and offered their prayers and condolences to the Mullin family, who lost their son and brother Brian in the same collision.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Friday.



