'The grief is too much to lose your only daughter ' - Emma English on the loss of Amy (21) in fatal crash

FORMER model Emma English last night paid tribute to her daughter Amy, who was killed in a crash last week – describing her as “the kindest and softest soul who always wanted to help everyone”.

“The grief is too much to lose your only daughter,” said PR executive Emma, who is the ex-fiancée of former FAI boss John Delaney.

Amy is also survived by her three siblings – Daniel, Evan and Tristan – and her father James English, Emma’s former husband.

Amy was killed along with her friend Conor McColgan (23) when the car they were travelling in was hit by a lorry near Dunmoe on the N51 Navan to Slane road at around lunchtime on Wednesday.

Amy (21) worked for car insurance company Cover in a Click and was a member of several sports clubs.

“Last Thursday evening, the whole MDL club arrived to Amy’s house dressed in club jerseys and sang Stand By Me in Amy’s living room,” Emma tells the Sunday World.

“It was so emotional as they gathered with arms around each other.”

Emma recalls her once happy-golucky daughter – who was her second oldest child – and describes the loving bond she had with her siblings.

“Amy was the kindest and softest little soul who always wanted to help everyone,” she said.

“Her smile was infectious and she lit up every room. Amy loved dressing up in funny costumes. She loved to make people laugh.

“She was adored by her three brothers, Daniel, Evan and her little baby brother Tristan.”

She said Amy was widely known in the Navan area for her involvement in the community.

“Every year Amy would take part in Darkness Into Light for Pieta House,” explains Emma. “Amy was big into sport and was involved in many sport clubs, the Torro United soccer, the MDL club mini league.

“Amy captained the Gaelic team with Simmonstown when they won the Feile All-Ireland. She was also part of the Gaynor squad for the NECL squad.

“She played basketball on her school team, while she also played badminton and cross country running.”

Amy is due to be laid to rest tomorrow, with funeral restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 lockdown. But her friends and family are giving each other comfort in this huge time of distress.

“Yesterday evening all of Amy’s friends held a vigil in Blackwater park, where they let go balloons in her memory,” Emma said.

“I would like to thank my family and friends, particularly my close friends Jacqui Corcoran and Sharon Hennessy, who have been rocks to me during this hugely distressful time.

“I’d also like to thank Apache Pizza for sending pizza to the house, her football team, neighbours, friends and the community in general. The support has been overwhelming and it’s a testament to Amy – as a beautiful person – who touched so many people’s hearts.”

The 31-year-old driver of the truck involved in Wednesday’s collision was arrested following the tragic accident and released.

Amy’s friend Conor was originally from Derry but had been living in Navan in recent times.

The tragedy is the second blow to hit the family following the death of Carlow native Cian English in Brisbane, Australia, on May 23.

The 19-year-old, who was a nephew of Amy’s father James, fell to his death from a fourth-floor balcony while apparently trying to escape from a gang attempting to rob him at knife-point.

Dubliner Emma English, nee Kevlin, began her career working as a sales assistant in Clery’s department store in the capital. It wasn’t long before she was snapped up by the Assets Model Agency.

A whirlwind romance led her marrying fellow model James English. The husband-and-wife team decided to set up their own fashion events company in 2011, Couleur Productions. A year later she and James sadly split up.

In recent years, Emma became involved in a relationship with former FAI boss John Delaney and was regularly photographed with him at matches and events.

Meanwhile, numerous tributes were paid to Amy on social media, where she was described as a “little angel”.

Wolfe Tones GAA club, where she played ladies football, said: “We’d like to offer our sincere condolences to the English family on the passing of Amy.

“Many of our ladies team played alongside Amy for Torro United and there is a huge sense of shock and loss. May she Rest in Peace.”

Former teammate Rachel Walsh posted: “I’m lost for words, we would have the funniest laughs in the changing room.”

Francis Deane, who was elected mayor of Navan, spoke of the tragedy.

“It’s hard to find the right words to describe such a loss, but my thoughts and prayers go to both Amy and Conor,” he said.

“They were very popular in the town and both pillars of their community. I was elected mayor of Navan only today and never thought that my news would be followed by such devastation.”

Principal Bridget Bennett said Dunshaughlin Community College, where Amy attended, was “deeply saddened” by the loss.

“She was an avid basketball player, very bubbly, very caring. I know that any staff who were involved in teaching Amy will be deeply saddened, as I was, by this terrible news. A fine young lady has been taken from us.”

