The great banana bread bounce: home baking products and cleaning agents named biggest movers in chart of best-loved brands

Beloved of bakers, Odlums improved its chart position by almost 30 places during 2020

BAKING goods and cleaning products have jumped in the list of favourite grocery brand products as households were in lockdown.

The annual 100 Master Brands At Home research published by Shelflife found that locally produced treats, home comforts and familiarity were almost universally popular amongst Irish consumers throughout 2020.

Sausages, rashers, crisp sandwiches, glasses of milk and chunks of chocolate were clearly of huge interest to Irish shoppers, the research has found.

And hygiene products proved to be hugely popular, with the biggest mover in the 100 most chosen brands being Dettol, which jumped 49 places year on year.





Baking came to the fore too – Odlums improved its chart position by almost 30 places between October 2019 and October 2020.

However, topping the list of 100 brands was Brennans bread, followed by Avonmore and Denny.

Since the early days of the pandemic, shoppers have stayed closer to home for their supermarket trips and have made a greater effort to support Irish brands, the research indicates.

Kantar noted a discernible desire among shoppers to buy local, with the data making it clear that Irish-made products and brands tended to grow faster than their imported counterparts over recent months.

Tayto, Brennans, Avonmore and Denny all performed particularly well over the course of the year and secured their position in the 10 most chosen Master Brands at Home.

The 10 most-chosen Master Brands at Home in 2020 were:

Brennans

Avonmore

Denny

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Tayto

Jacobs

Knorr

Coca-Cola

Heinz

Irish Pride

David Berry, managing director of Kantar Ireland, said: “For grocery retailers, a positive is that even when our financial circumstances change, we are not likely to consume less, and other areas are likely to take the hit of household budgets being tightened.

"Home comforts was a notable theme coming through in the 2020 data, as was shoppers' ongoing preference for supporting Irish brands.

"During peak pandemic times we saw shoppers spending an additional €1.9m on take-home savouries.

"Shoppers are turning to the supermarkets for those little luxuries, with take-home confectionery and savouries growing strongly over the year.”

Data was sourced from 5,000 demographically representative Irish households recording their take home grocery purchases.

