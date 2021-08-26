| 19.8°C Dublin

The Government examins ways to hold Electric Picnic as a pilot event

Minister Catherine Martin Expand

Close

Minister Catherine Martin

Minister Catherine Martin

Minister Catherine Martin

Gabija Gataveckaite

The Government is considering holding Electric Picnic as a pilot event as Ministers scramble to save the festival next month.

Ministers will tomorrow meet for the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 and Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin will give a presentation to her colleagues.

The Government has also sought the advice of the Attorney General to examine “legal issues surrounding the event going ahead”, according to a spokesman for the Minister.

Minister Martin is looking at “all options” to allow the festival to go ahead and is engaging with her ministerial colleagues.

The Department of Arts and Culture has also engaged with MCD and latest National Public Health Emergency Advice is also being taken into account.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy