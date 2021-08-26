The Government examines ways to hold Electric Picnic as a pilot event

The Government is considering holding Electric Picnic as a pilot event as Ministers scramble to save the festival next month.

Ministers will tomorrow meet for the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 and Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin will give a presentation to her colleagues.

The Government is also examining “legal issues surrounding the event going ahead”, according to a spokesman for the Minister.

Minister Martin is looking at “all options” to allow the festival to go ahead and is engaging with her ministerial colleagues.

The Department of Arts and Culture has also engaged with MCD and latest National Public Health Emergency Advice is also being taken into account.