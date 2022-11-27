| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The ghost of ingratitude still haunts the treasure of Derrynaflan

When metal detectorists unearthed the priceless treasure, they didn’t know what a complex mess they had dug up

Ancient site at Derrynaflan in Tipperary Expand
The Derrynaflan Chalice Expand
Michael Somerset Webb and his son Michael, pictured drinking champagne, on page one of the &lsquo;Irish Independent&rsquo; of December 11, 1986 Expand

Close

Ancient site at Derrynaflan in Tipperary

Ancient site at Derrynaflan in Tipperary

The Derrynaflan Chalice

The Derrynaflan Chalice

Michael Somerset Webb and his son Michael, pictured drinking champagne, on page one of the &lsquo;Irish Independent&rsquo; of December 11, 1986

Michael Somerset Webb and his son Michael, pictured drinking champagne, on page one of the ‘Irish Independent’ of December 11, 1986

/

Ancient site at Derrynaflan in Tipperary

Liam Collins

It takes pride of place in the treasury of the National Museum of Ireland — but in many ways the Derrynaflan Chalice haunted its finders, leaving a trail of controversy, court cases and false hopes in its wake.

When Michael Somerset Webb died one year ago today, the man who made “one of the most remarkable archaeological finds” in Irish history went to his grave written out of the record — unfairly regarded by some as a buccaneer because he fought for almost a decade for an adequate reward for the treasure he had uncovered.

Related topics

More On Tipperary news

Most Watched

Privacy