The Fungie phenomenon: How a dolphin built a tourist town

Fungie the dolphin long had his sceptics. Many outside Kerry refused to believe that Dingle Bay had just one resident dolphin. Cynics even dared to suggest that a new incarnation was released in the harbour every few years for the benefit of tourists.

Some questioned his age and believed his continued presence was beyond the realms of possibility. How could the same dolphin stay in one place for 37 years when the entire Atlantic Ocean lay before him?

Those doubts were quashed last week when news spread that the beloved bottlenose was missing. Familiar with his habits and routines, fishermen grew concerned when he failed to emerge from the water for several days.

At the time of writing, Fungie had been missing for more than a week, and locals believed there was a strong likelihood he would not return.

Life expectancy for bottlenose dolphins is about 40-45 years; he was estimated to be about 45. The news of his disappearance met with a torrent of worry, sadness and nostalgia.

Almost everyone in this country has a Fungie story. Whether it be family holidays in west Kerry or summers spent in the Gaeltacht, Fungie had a share in any trip to Dingle.

Expand Close Children play on the Fungie statue in Dingle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Children play on the Fungie statue in Dingle

Not many towns can attest to being defined by a sea mammal, but his impact was colossal. He was a phenomenon.

He achieved more than most humans. He holds the Guinness World Record for longest-lived solitary dolphin; children cherish Fungie souvenirs; and a life-size statue of him by the sculptor James Bottoms stands in Dingle town.

The dolphin put Dingle on the map and helped it become the tourist hotspot it is today.

Fungie first appeared in the harbour in 1983. Times were tough. More people were leaving our shores than landing on them. Opportunities were scarce, and those coming of age in Dingle found it hard to see a future there. It was predominantly a fisherman’s town, seen as a place for them to work and drink.

True, there had been a small boost to tourism after David Lean filmed Ryan’s Daughter on the Dingle Peninsula in 1969. Still, nothing could prepare the area for Fungie’s impact.

Jimmy Flannery, a fisherman and owner of Dingle Sea Safari, says the dolphin arrived at the perfect time.

“He came when Ireland was in a poor state and people were leaving for America,” he says. “I left too but returned in 1987. I never envisaged we would have something like Fungie.”

Swimmers began to spend time with dolphin, and soon the media caught wind of his presence. Fishermen saw an opportunity for Fungie boat tours.

In 1989, Flannery bought his first dedicated boat for this purpose and, along with 11 other fishermen, created the Dingle Boatmen’s Association. With the boating venture licensed and insured, it paved the way for 37 years of success, but it wasn’t plain sailing at first.

Expand Close Dingle boatman Jimmy Flannery had an extraordinary bond with Fungie after spending all his entire adult life playing with the dolphin for a living. Photo: Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dingle boatman Jimmy Flannery had an extraordinary bond with Fungie after spending all his entire adult life playing with the dolphin for a living. Photo: Domnick Walsh

“For years, the tourism board wasn’t interested,” Flannery says. “They didn’t want to invest in something with a tail that could disappear in the morning. It took a long time to take him on, but when they did, they were fantastic.”

The venture snowballed, combining fishing and tourism, two industries that had been seen as in competition. These boat trips employed 50 people directly.

The clincher for their success was a guarantee that if you didn’t see Fungie, you got your money back. So the families, children and sceptics came. He almost always showed. Some questioned the tours’ effects on the dolphin’s wellbeing.

“We don’t know why he came to Dingle,” Flannery counters. “But I can guarantee he stayed because he was happy.”

Kevin Flannery, a marine biologist and director of Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle, believes Fungie arrived when he was eight or nine years old, and there are two key reasons he stayed.

“There was a lot of food in the harbour and activity from the boats,” he says. “And dolphins spend around 40-60pc of their time playing, either with one another or by doing something else [like chasing boats]. It was perfect for him.”

While not unheard of, a dolphin choosing to stay in one place is rare and added to Fungie’s mystique.

“He was a beautiful wild animal who loved interacting with humans. It was amazing.” Flannery says. “He made people feel good.”

Expand Close Dr Kevin Flannery, marine biologist and director of Oceanworld in Dingle PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Kevin Flannery, marine biologist and director of Oceanworld in Dingle

Flannery has a theory about Fungie’s origins, and it might explain his apparent fondness for human interaction. At the time of the dolphin’s appearance, Flannery informed Colm O’Riordan, the then keeper of the Natural History Museum of Ireland.

O’Riordan told him that other lone dolphins had appeared around northwestern Europe. There was one off Cornwall, dubbed Donal, another off Northumberland (Freddie) and another one off Concarneau in France (Jean-Luc). Another — possibly Fungie — was spotted off Kinsale.

“They turned up at the same time,” Flannery says. “What I found interesting is they were single dolphins, which hasn’t happened since.”

Dolphins are social animals and usually travel in family groups. Flannery believes that these animals may have been captured from their pods by hunters in the North Atlantic and sold to a dolphinarium, possibly in Britain.

Many of these attractions closed in the face of growing animal rights objections and falling numbers, and Flannery suspects Fungie’s owners secretly released the dolphins into the sea.

Donal, Freddie and Jean-Luc spent many years in their new adopted homes, just like Fungie, but moved on long before he did.

“They would have been already interacting with humans at an aquarium,” Flannery says. “It is a possible explanation for why Fungie started to interact with the swimmers in Dingle almost immediately.”

Caroline Boland, a member of the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, says it is impossible to put a price on the Fungie effect.

“He was never a commodity to us,” she says. Nevertheless, she adds that the Dingle tourism machine wouldn’t exist without him. “Over the years, he gave us confidence. It showed we could create a destination of distinction.

"He inspired people and created an extraordinary sense of creativity that has produced initiatives like the Dingle Food Festival and Other Voices.”

Whatever the outcome in the future, the Fungie phenomenon has made history. But despite the economic benefits and celebrity status, speaking to locals, you realise he was something more. They truly loved him. The connection they had was something to be cherished.

Read More

Seán Mac an tSíthigh, a local video journalist, was only five when Fungie arrived and he can’t picture life without him.

“I remember seeing him jumping around in the water, and it was breathtaking,” he says. “The speed and agility and beauty was magic.”

The sensation Fungie created will live on, he believes. “He gave so much and asked for so little in return,” he says. “He is Dingle’s dolphin forever. It’s his legacy.”