The Fungie phenomenon: How a dolphin built a tourist town

Where did he come from, why did he stay for 37 years on his own, and how was he able to make such an enormous impact on Dingle, the Kerry fishing town that is now reeling from his disappearance?

Fungie the dolphin interacts with visitors on boats off Dingle Expand

Édaein O’Connell

Fungie the dolphin long had his sceptics. Many outside Kerry refused to believe that Dingle Bay had just one resident dolphin. Cynics even dared to suggest that a new incarnation was released in the harbour every few years for the benefit of tourists.

Some questioned his age and believed his continued presence was beyond the realms of possibility. How could the same dolphin stay in one place for 37 years when the entire Atlantic Ocean lay before him?

Those doubts were quashed last week when news spread that the beloved bottlenose was missing. Familiar with his habits and routines, fishermen grew concerned when he failed to emerge from the water for several days.