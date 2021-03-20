| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The fun has gone out of things’ – Ken Murphy retires after 26 years in charge of the Law Society

The long-time director-general believes new guidelines will turn solicitors off bringing personal injury cases

Law Society director-general Ken Murphy. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM Expand

Close

Law Society director-general Ken Murphy. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

Law Society director-general Ken Murphy. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

Law Society director-general Ken Murphy. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Guidelines slashing personal injury awards will make it unattractive for solicitors to bring cases in future, the outgoing director-general of the Law Society believes.

Of all the issues Ken Murphy has had to grapple with during his 26 years in charge of the representative, educational and now semi-regulatory body for solicitors, he readily admits none have received as much attention as personal injury litigation.

This, he believes, is because members of the public don’t really identify themselves as potential victims of accidents but do identify as insurance premium payers.

Most Watched

Privacy