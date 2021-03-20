‘The fun has gone out of things’ – Ken Murphy retires after 26 years in charge of the Law Society

Guidelines slashing personal injury awards will make it unattractive for solicitors to bring cases in future, the outgoing director-general of the Law Society believes.

Of all the issues Ken Murphy has had to grapple with during his 26 years in charge of the representative, educational and now semi-regulatory body for solicitors, he readily admits none have received as much attention as personal injury litigation.

This, he believes, is because members of the public don’t really identify themselves as potential victims of accidents but do identify as insurance premium payers.

As he cleared out his office earlier this week ahead of his retirement on Monday, when he turns 65, the recent decision by the Judicial Council to cut awards was still very much on his mind.

“If something will bring down the cost of insurance, the public are pretty well inclined to support it, almost uncritically,” he said.

“But the real question is, the mere fact you may be reducing the levels of awards to victims of accidents caused by the negligence of others, does that mean insurance premiums will fall? I doubt it.”

Insurance company shareholders rather than premium payers will be the ones to benefit, he predicted.

Time will tell if he is right.

The judiciary approved the guidelines after its own research showed awards were higher in Ireland than in neighbouring jurisdictions.

Mr Murphy said while solicitors accepted the will of the judges, in his view the guidelines were “clearly decided under a lot of external pressure”.

Mr Murphy has been the longest-serving chief executive of any law society in the world and his retirement represents the end of an era.

Given the debate over who is to blame for high insurance premiums was a recurring battleground during his tenure, it is unsurprising he has a few parting shots to fire.

The guidelines will push some cases previously taken in the Circuit Court down to the District Court, where lower payment rates apply.

Personal injury claims are bread-and-butter work for law firms around the country, but a move away from the area now seems likely.

“I think it will become unattractive for solicitors to take cases,” he said.

While many might think this is a good thing, Mr Murphy said his fear was that people with justifiable claims won’t now bring cases or will accept inadequate awards.

He had considered staying on as director-general beyond retirement age but the pandemic prompted a re-think. He missed the buzz of travel, of meeting visiting bar associations and 230 staff and hundreds of students around Blackhall Place. Zoom meetings proved a poor substitute. “The fun has gone out of things,” he said.

Whoever takes over will require a varied skill set.

Mr Murphy’s job has been as much about public relations and fire-fighting as it has been about education, discipline and acting in the interests of 12,000 members.

The toughest period he faced was in October 2005 when news broke that some solicitors had overcharged clients they represented at the Residential Institutions Redress Board.

The issue featured on 14 of RTÉ’s Liveline programmes in a row and led to a flood of complaints.

“We had to scramble to respond to it. First, in terms of ensuring people who had complaints about solicitors, that we were able to fairly and properly process those. But also to deal with the fallout in reputational terms,” he said.

Two years later cases involving rogue solicitors emerged. These included Thomas Byrne, who was later jailed for theft and fraud.

The society had to move in quickly and shut down practices, while fears abounded as to how widespread the problem was.

Mr Murphy likened two particular cases to the Twin Towers. “Other cases were like two-storey houses in comparison to those two cases, which were a product of the Celtic Tiger in many respects,” he said.

Since October 2019 new complaints about the conduct of solicitors have been handled by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority.

The Law Society has, however, retained regulation of the management of client monies by solicitors.

Mr Murphy said he was “quite happy” with these “modernising” changes.

However, he rejected the perception that the society did not always give complainants “a fair shake” when it was responsible for examining allegations.

“If people think solicitors thought it was in their interest to cover up and encourage bad practice by the profession, they had a false understanding. Nobody has a higher interest in exposing and suppressing bad practice in the profession than the profession itself,” he said.

On the lobbying front Mr Murphy scored notable successes, including securing eligibility for the appointment of solicitors to superior courts and changes to the Legal Services Regulation Act.

In a recent Law Society Gazette article he wrote that CEOs of bar and law societies in other jurisdictions were often amazed when he would mention the ease with which he could make direct contact with a justice minister.

Asked about this, Mr Murphy said Ireland had a “very open political system” where politicians “are always available”. But he insisted he had no undue influence on any minister and that the approach taken was always to use argument and evidence to demonstrate that whatever the Law Society was seeking was in the public interest.

“I have plenty of experience of things I would have urged on a minister that never happened,” he said.

One example is the refusal of successive governments to reverse cuts to legal aid fees imposed in 2009 and 2010 following the financial crisis.

The issue will be top of the in-tray for whoever succeeds Mr Murphy.

“We are seeing the criminal defence solicitor cohort is aging because new people are not coming into this area of work,” said Mr Murphy.

“It is seen as very tough work with long hours and an unattractive lifestyle.”

Some solicitors were choosing to work for the DPP instead because of better wages and benefits, he said.

He predicted there would be a long-term impact on the quality of the justice system if these trends continued.

One key issue is that payment rates do not reflect the amount of work involved.

For example, a practitioner might have to review 20 hours of video evidence but does not get paid for this.

Mr Murphy said there was “undoubtedly” a risk that miscarriages of justice may occur as a result.

“The very great majority of people are convicted. But the reality exists that some people who are innocent are charged. Do we care about that or not?”