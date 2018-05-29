Sun seekers taking to the water during the heat wave are being warned to be extra vigilant after a local coast guard team had to rescue a swimmer who hit a rock in south Dublin yesterday.

'The Forty Foot is beautiful but also dangerous' - Swimmer rescued after hitting rock

Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard responded after a swimmer was pulled from the water after hitting a rock at the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

The swimmer was pulled from the water and first aid was given by a local GP and member of Greystones Coast Guard who was swimming in the area at the time. Following further treatment from Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard and NAS Paramedics, they were then carried to an ambulance for further care.

Dublin's Forty Foot

Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard addressed the incident on their Facebook page: “Thank you to all involved tonight and to our colleague in Greystones Coast Guard for your assistance. “We must also acknowledge the 40ft Swimming Association/Club for being so well equipped with having an AED available nearby and qualified members ready to assist in the event of an incident.

“The Forty Foot is a beautiful spot but also dangerous swimming area. There are many hiding rocks not visible to the naked eye. Please heed the warning signs, they are there for a reason!” Increased water activity is expected this week due to climbing temperatures.

Today is set to be the hottest day of the year with some areas hitting 26 degrees.

Online Editors