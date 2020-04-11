The fluctuating family fortunes of historic Headfort House

It is a "large and severely plain" mansion, but what it lacks in outward appearance is more than compensated for in its rich interiors and the romantic love affair between its owner, a 23-year-old marquis and a beautiful showgirl that both shocked and enthralled Edwardian society.

There was so much wrong with the match. The 4th Marquis of Headfort, heir to the title, the grand house and the remains of 22,000 acres in Cavan and Meath, came from a staunchly Protestant/Unionist Anglo-Irish background. His 'intended', the beautiful Rose Boote, was a Catholic showgirl educated at the Ursuline convent in Thurles, Co Tipperary who became famous for her high-kicking routine as a 'Gaiety Girl' in London.

The marquis's widowed mother, Emily, was horrified but not surprised at her young son's fatal attraction for the stage beauty. She had already locked him up in a room in her London mansion to prevent an earlier engagement to another 'Gaiety Girl' - who was then paid £7,500 for 'breach of promise' (about €250,000 today).

Money was something the Headforts didn't lack then, but within 50 years their houses and estates would be dispersed and their great family home outside Kells, Co Meath, the only remaining house in Ireland with a Robert Adam interior, had become a boarding school.

The school will not re-open after closing, along with the rest of the country's educational establishments in the fight against coronavirus.

The Headfort Trust, whose shareholders are Alexander Conyngham, the current Lord Mount Charles, and local farmer Edward Galvin of Ardmulchan Castle and its board will now have to decide the future of what architectural historian Mark Bence-Jones described as "one of the grandest country house interiors in Ireland".

GLAM, BEFORE THE WORD EVEN EXISTED: Rosie, Marchioness of Headfort. Photo: Hulton Archive Getty Images

GLAM, BEFORE THE WORD EVEN EXISTED: Rosie, Marchioness of Headfort. Photo: Hulton Archive

The Headfort family fortune dates from the arrival in Ireland of Sir William Petty and Thomas Taylor with a mission from Oliver Cromwell to survey the country so that vast tracts of land could be confiscated from the local Catholic landowners and given to his Protestant supporters. Petty got the credit for the maps but Taylor realised the value of the land and returned to Ireland to buy up as much of it as he could.

In time, the Taylors added a U to become the slightly grander Taylours and eventually baronets, lords and marquises. Over the generations they married into various aristocratic families in Ireland and England, acquiring vast wealth and a foothold in both countries. In 1760 they built their stately pile Headfort House on the Blackwater River, near Kells.

In the early months of 1900, the 4th Marquess, Geoffrey Thomas, a dashing officer in the royal household guards, drew the unwanted attention of the world's media on the well-connected but retiring family. At a dinner he gave in the Savoy Hotel, in London, for fellow officers and the most attractive girls from the chorus line of The Gaiety theatre, he placed a £3,500 necklace around his beautiful girlfriend Rose's neck and asked her to marry him.

When he tried to take out a marriage license, his well-connected mother managed to get possession of the documents, derailing his plans for a number of days. She then enlisted the help of her friend, King Edward VI to send the wayward aristocrat to South Africa to fight the Boers.

Confined to barracks for a number of days, the marquis gallantly agreed to go to war, but only after he married Rose, who went by the stage name Rosie and was the daughter of two minor actors. She had played the 'principle girl' in several pantomimes in Dublin, before being discovered by the Wexford-born impresario George Edwards and signed up as a member of the glamorous Gaiety girls in London. It was an era where wealthy aristocrats were marrying showgirls while the impoverished ones imported wealthy American heiresses to revive their crumbling castles and family fortunes.

When Headfort's mother realised that her son lived by the family motto 'He obtains whatever he seeks' she conceded defeat and the couple were married quietly after he had resigned his commission in the Guards. He re-enlisted in another regiment the following year and served as an ADC with the 10th Irish Division in World War I.

Surprisingly, for everybody, the marriage turned out to be true love and lasted for the rest of their lives. The new marchioness was popular in Headfort (which survived the War of Independence and Civil War intact) and the couple had three children. The marquis was a member of Seanad Eireann from 1922 to 1928 and died in 1943.

Rose continued to be a regular visitor to her home in Meath following the death of her husband. She frequently resided in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin where she was described as "the most cracking Edwardian beauty" by Anglo-Irish writer Elizabeth Bowen. She died in 1958 at the age of 80 and was buried in the family mausoleum on an island in front of Headfort. In 2012 her portrait by Sir William Orpen sold at auction in Sotheby's for €577,250 - the earrings she is wearing in the painting were sold for €35,000 the previous year. A portrait of the marquis, also by Orpen, with a valuation of £60,000-£80,000 compared rather unfavourably in price with his glamorous wife.

Their son Terence, the 5th Marquess and his wife Elsie Florence, moved into the east wing of Headfort in 1954 when the main part of the building was converted into a private school, mainly for the children of Anglo-Irish aristocrats.

The last family link with their ancestral home was severed in 1968 when the colourful 6th Marquis, known as Michael, sold the East Wing on six acres of private gardens to Canadian millionaire BJ Kruger.

It was said that all that remained of the family's vast Irish estates is 16 acres of bog in Cavan.

The east wing and the main and lower courtyards adjoining the mansion have been converted into private homes, leaving the main house in the hands of The Headfort Trust.

In recent years the school paid the Trust around €100,000 a year for the use of the building, but with fees of up to €18,000 a year for boarders it was struggling financially, losing €267,000 last year. The Covid-19 crisis was "the final nail in the coffin" for the 36 teachers and staff.

Meanwhile, The Headfort Trust has fared better financially, with assets of over €3m, the property itself valued at €2.3m. Its directors are locally-based architect Geraldine Gaughran and tax consultant Ann Ward, farmers Edward Galvin of Ardmulchan Castle, Daphne Shackleton and (Lord) Anthony Ardee of Killruddery House, Co Wicklow and Alexander Conyngham of Slane, Co Meath. In 2018 the two shares in the trust were transferred from Nicholas Nicholson of Stackallen, Co Meath and Richard Houston of Beltrim Castle, Co Tyrone to Galvin and Conyngham.

The Taylours may today be both gone and largely forgotten, apart from the dramatic turn of the 20th-Century love affair between the marquis and the showgirl - but their grand house with its rich history is now facing into a new and possibly more interesting future.