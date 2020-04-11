| 9.3°C Dublin

The fluctuating family fortunes of historic Headfort House

Liam Collins

Headfort is a unique house - and it was home to some very unique individuals

A FINE COUNTRY PILE: Headfort House, Co Meath. Photo: Barry Cronin/Getty Expand

It is a "large and severely plain" mansion, but what it lacks in outward appearance is more than compensated for in its rich interiors and the romantic love affair between its owner, a 23-year-old marquis and a beautiful showgirl that both shocked and enthralled Edwardian society.

There was so much wrong with the match. The 4th Marquis of Headfort, heir to the title, the grand house and the remains of 22,000 acres in Cavan and Meath, came from a staunchly Protestant/Unionist Anglo-Irish background. His 'intended', the beautiful Rose Boote, was a Catholic showgirl educated at the Ursuline convent in Thurles, Co Tipperary who became famous for her high-kicking routine as a 'Gaiety Girl' in London.

The marquis's widowed mother, Emily, was horrified but not surprised at her young son's fatal attraction for the stage beauty. She had already locked him up in a room in her London mansion to prevent an earlier engagement to another 'Gaiety Girl' - who was then paid £7,500 for 'breach of promise' (about €250,000 today).