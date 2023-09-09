The floating lab examining how warming oceans impact coastline

Schooner Tara is docked in Galway this weekend amid mapping project

Amid a marine heatwave, the impact on Ireland’s coastline is currently being measured by international researchers on a two-masted sailing schooner.

The 36-metre French-registered yacht Tara will be docked in Galway this weekend where its crew of scientists and sailors will explain how they are taking a snapshot of the European coastal rim over a two-year period.

Chief scientist Emmanuel Boss explained that the Traversing European Coastlines (TREC) project is unique in that it involves both land- and sea-based researchers undertaking simultaneous sampling.

The schooner, working with a ­mobile laboratory for land work, is so well equipped that scientists can analyse samples even as they voyage across 46 different European regions extending from the Mediterranean to Scandinavia.

Offering a tour of the vessel in Galway docks before it sets sail, Dr Boss explained the range of activities and specialised equipment, and how plankton samples can be frozen on board.

At a time when the world’s oceans are experiencing more frequent heatwaves, pollution and acidification, the baseline information on coastal ecology gathered will serve as an invaluable reference point to measure coastal climate change impacts.

The scientists are already noticing a number of marine species are shifting north to cooler waters, while fish generally are getting smaller.

He believes the solution is marine-protected areas with “no take zones” as “we still have to feed the planet”.

His colleague and European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) senior scientist Detlev Arendt said it was too early to confirm the precise cause of the current marine heatwave but “we know it relates to climate change”. “In Europe, the strongest temperatures are in Britain and it is difficult to say why, but two to three degrees makes a big difference – even half a degree does,”Mr Arendt said.

The schooner, which is based in Lorient, France, is ice-strengthened to work in the Arctic, and can cope with being ice-locked.

It is financed through a mixture of private and public funds with French designer Agnes B one of the main sponsors.

It has an “excellent chef”, but everyone on board also “gets to clean the toilets”, Dr Boss said.

“It doesn’t matter if you are chief scientist or captain of the boat – everyone has to do their chores as part of a roster,” he said. “This makes for “far better relations” and no hierarchy, he said – “the relationship between crew and scientists is tighter than on any other boat I have been on”.

The 36-metre schooner is also committed to public outreach, he said.

Over 150 research teams from over 70 institutions in 29 European countries are involved, and the TREC project is being co-ordinated by the EMBL, working with local partners such as the Marine Institute in Galway.

The schooner, Tara, is open to the public tomorrow in Galway docks from 10am to 6pm. See EMBL.org for details.