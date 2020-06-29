| 10.9°C Dublin

The first 100 days: Foreign travel, pandemic payment and reopening of schools on the agenda for new ministers

Taoiseach Micheál Martin ,Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise,Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, Minister for Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan,Minister For Finance Paschal Donohoe,Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael Mc Grath,Minister for Media,Tourism,Arts,Culture,Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin,Minister for Housing,Local Government and Heritage Darragh O&rsquo;Brien,Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney,Minister for Education Norma Foley,Minister for Social Protection,Community and Rural Development and the Islands Heather Humphreys,Minister for Agriculture and the Marine Barry Cowen,Minister for Children,Disability,Equality and Integration Roderic O&rsquo;Gorman,Minister for Higher Education Innovation and Science Simon Harris,Minister for Justice Helen McEntee,,Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly,Chief Whip Dara Calleary,Minister of State Pippa Hackett,Minister of State Hildegarde Naughten,Attorney General Paul Gallagher. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has warned ministers in the new Fianna Fail/Fine Gael/Green Party coalition that there's "no time for quietly settling in".

Here's what's on the agenda for some key Cabinet members in the first 100 days of the new Government:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Micheal Martin