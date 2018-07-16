'The find of a lifetime' - megalithic passage tomb cemetery discovered at Meath world heritage site

Archaeologists have discovered a 5,500 year old megalithic passage tomb cemetery within the Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site in what has been described as the "find of a lifetime".

Archaeological research by agri-technology company Devenish and UCD School of Archaeology unearthed the cemetery beside Dowth Hall in Co Meath.

To date, two burial chambers have been discovered within the western part of the main passage tomb, over which a large stone cairn (c.40m diameter) was raised.

The six kerbstones that have been identified so far would have formed part of a ring of stones that followed the cairn perimeter. One kerbstone is heavily decorated with Neolithic carvings and represents one of the most impressive discoveries of megalithic art in Ireland for decades.

A further two possible satellite tombs were also found.

“For the archaeologists involved in this discovery, it is truly the find of a lifetime, Dr Clíodhna Ní Lionáin, Devenish’s lead archaeologist for the project said.

Meanwhile, Dr Steve Davis of the UCD School of Archaeology said it is "the most significant megalithic find" in half a century in Ireland.

The find is the latest in a number of discoveries at the site in recent years.

Online Editors