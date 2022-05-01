| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The fight over turf is just the first battle in what could be a long war

Calm heads are likely to prevail on current issue — but it could be a portent of what may lie ahead

Freshly cut turf. Picture by Mark Condren Expand
Turf is a poor fuel but a grand tradition. Picture by Mark Condren Expand
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Expand
Fianna Fáil big beast Barry Cowen Expand

Close

Freshly cut turf. Picture by Mark Condren

Freshly cut turf. Picture by Mark Condren

Turf is a poor fuel but a grand tradition. Picture by Mark Condren

Turf is a poor fuel but a grand tradition. Picture by Mark Condren

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Fianna Fáil big beast Barry Cowen

Fianna Fáil big beast Barry Cowen

/

Freshly cut turf. Picture by Mark Condren

Hugh O'Connell

Last Sunday, on a beautiful sunny day, John Paul Phelan did what any good constituency-minded TD would do — and donned a fluorescent bib to help park cars at the Irish Vintage Society’s national rally in Rosbercon, on the banks of the River Barrow in Kilkenny.

People were aghast that in the middle of an energy crisis the Government is talking about banning turf,” the Fine Gael TD later said. “They were quite offended by the prospect of it.”

Most Watched

Privacy